Ryan Reynolds jokes his fourth baby’s name is up to Taylor Swift

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively aren’t the only adults with a say in their children’s names, as the actor joked there’s another person who needs to weigh in before any final decisions are made.

The Deadpool actor jokingly discussed the role that Taylor Swift has in the baby-naming process during a recent appearance on the Today Show. While speaking to host Savannah Guthrie, Reynolds was asked about the name of his and Lively’s fourth child, born in February 2023. After quietly welcoming their newborn, he and Lively chose to keep the moniker and gender a secret.

Guthrie admitted she knew Reynolds wouldn’t come clean but pointed out that his good friend, Swift, had been dropping hints in her lyrics. She asked: “Tell us, is the fourth child’s name, the baby’s name, anywhere on the new record?”

Without hesitation, the Free Guy star gave his best answer, which wasn’t what Guthrie or Hoda Kotb expected.

“We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child’s name is,” he quipped. “And we’ll say this: We’re still waiting.”

“She’s a prolific writer. So, what are we doing here? And ‘lazy’ is not a word I’d attach to Taylor,” Reynolds added.

Guthrie’s question about whether Swift announced the latest moniker in her music wasn’t surprising considering the “Blank Space” artist has previously dropped Reynolds and Lively’s children’s names in her song “Betty”. The Folklore song included their youngest daughter’s name, Betty, and their two oldest, James and Inez.

Online, fans contemplated what Reynolds and Lively realistically named their child. On X, formerly known as Twitter, they wrote their best guesses.

“We know it’s Daisy Mae… come on now, bffr,” one viewer wrote, referring to a lyric from Swift’s song “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” while another jokingly guessed: “Kelce?”

A curious person remarked: “Maybe… Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus?” which happens to be the name of a song of Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Cassandra? Chloe? Sam? Sophia? Marcus? Peter? Robin?” a fourth added, referencing another song on Swift’s newest album, “Cassandra.”

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl lead tied the knot in 2012, only a year after they started dating. The pair share four children, welcoming their first daughter, James, two years after their wedding.

In 2016, Lively gave birth to their second daughter, Inez. Then, three years later, Betty, their third daughter, was born.

Of course, the couple has remained close to Swift over the years. More than that, the Reynolds-Lively children have formed close relationships with the “Anti-hero” singer as well. James was featured on Swift’s 2017 track, “Gorgeous”.

Swift and Lively have been friends since 2015, hanging out in Australia and spending the Fourth of July with each other.

This year, Reynolds and Lively accompanied the Grammy winner to a few of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games. The A Simple Favor actress also stuck by Swift’s side as they cheered the NFL tight end on during the Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.