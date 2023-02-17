Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has spoken about his busy home life after reportedly welcoming his fourth child with wife Blake Lively.

Gossip Girl star Lively appeared to confirm that she had given birth earlier this week after joking that she’d “been busy” and sharing a photo without her baby bump.

Appearing on CNBC’s Power Lunch this week, Reynolds was asked about “the addition to your family”.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “We wouldn’t do this four times if we didn’t love it.”

Asked how the family were doing, Reynolds responded: “Everyone is doing great. Everyone is actually doing fantastic. If we hadn’t figured it out by now, I think we’d be in deep, deep trouble! But it’s a zoo over here.”

However, he refused to confirm the gender of their new child, saying: “I ain’t telling.”

While fans had assumed that Lively’s post was a confirmation that she had given birth to their child, Reynolds refused to confirm it, clarifying that they “‘didn’t make a birth announcement”.

“We just posted a photo and the media did what it does after that,” he said.

Lively and Reynolds’s three eldest children are James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three.

In 2020, the Deadpool star spoke about being the parent to three daughters, saying: “I have three daughters which I never in a million years would have imagined.

“I have three brothers, I’m the youngest of four boys. So, for me to have three daughters is just such a ride and I love every second of it.”

On parenting with Lively, he said: “I try to be as present as possible. We don’t split up. I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we travel all over the place and we just all go together.

“That’s been the best part of it – we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

Lively and Reynolds have been married for 10 years, tying the knot in September 2012.