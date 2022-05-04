Ryan Reynolds has continued to praise his wife, Blake Lively, for her iconic outfit change on the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala.

On Monday, Lively, who was a co-chair of the event, posed on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a strapless copper Versace gown, in honour of the night’s theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” She paired the look with full-length matching satin gloves, emerald earrings, and a small tiara.

Moments after she arrived, alongside Reynolds, who wore a brown velvet tuxedo by Ralph Lauren, the Gossip Girl star underwent a quick outfit change, which saw three team members unwrap her dress to reveal her second outfit of the night.

Her second look consisted of the same strapless dress, but with a turquoise draping. She also replaced her copper gloves with matching turquoise ones. The fashion moment prompted praise from both viewers and Reynolds, who could be seen smiling and applauding his wife’s outfit change on the Met steps.

Following the event, the Deadpool star again praised his wife for her memorable and quick wardrobe change in a post on Instagram, where he opened up about how unforgettable the moment was and joked that his recent change of moisturisers is also one that “people will appreciate”.

“Blake changing outfits in a split second on the red carpet was a moment I’ll never forget,” he wrote in the caption. “I recently changed my moisturiser and feel pretty confident it’s more of a slow burn that people will appreciate in time. Like Freaks and Geeks.”

In the post, he shared photos of Lively posing on the Met Gala steps in her two gowns, as well as photos of him and his wife together on the red carpet, and a photo of the watch he wore to the event.

The humorous caption prompted amused responses from fans, with one person commenting: “I wanna hear more about this moisturiser. I’m thinking of changing mine up too.”

Others joined in on the praise for Lively, with another fan writing: “You look nice and all, but Blake stole the whole entire gala with that dress,” while someone else wrote: “Legit! Blake you are the ASSIGNMENT! Ryan you look nice too.”

The praise for the couple comes after fans had equally joyous reactions to watching Reynolds admiring Lively on the red carpet at the fashion extravaganza.

“His smile,” one person wrote on Twitter. “It’s like he is seeing her walking down the aisle for the very first time.”

“He looks so in love with her every time he sees her,” another said. “Don’t blame him. She looks so stunning in her outfits. And he looked amazing too.”

At the Met Gala, Lively revealed that her dress was a homage to New York City and many of its historical buildings. According to the actor, her dress was inspired by the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty, which arrived copper when gifted to the US from France in 1885 but has since oxidised and turned turquoise.

She noted that the draping of the gown featured constellations that are painted on the ceiling of Grand Central Station and that the spikes on her tiara were another reference to Lady Liberty.