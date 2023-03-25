Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pose for photos with their newborn at Wrexham United

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have posed for photos with their newborn baby at Wrexham United stadium.

The family of five, including children James, 8, Betty, 6, and Inez, 3 posed at the stadium, with Mr Reynolds, 46, holding the newborn.

Mr Reynolds’s team went on to beat York City 3-0 in the Vanarama National League. The co-owner of the club, Rob McElhenney, also attended the game, according to the Daily Mail.

Mr Reynolds and Mr McElhenney bought the Welsh club in 2020.

The Independent reported in February that Ms Lively appeared to have given birth to her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has pictures of himself with his children on the pitch at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham prior to the Vanarama National League match between Wrexham and York City at the Racecourse Ground on March 25, 2023 in Wrexham (Getty)

Reynolds on the pitch ahead of kick off (Alamy)

On Sunday 12 February, the A Simple Favor star shared a photo of herself on Instagram, in which she could be seen without her baby bump.

“Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023. Been busy,” she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post, which showed her standing with Mr Reynolds and his mother Tammy.

The pregnancy update came after Ms Lively revealed that she was pregnant with her and Mr Reynolds’ fourth child in September when she debuted her baby bump on the red carpet during the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

In the comments under her latest post, fans and followers also hinted at the news that Ms Lively has given birth.

“Epic post! For all the reasons!!!” Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld wrote, while one fan added: “The baby is here!”

“When did you have the baby?!” someone else asked.

Mr Reynolds previously spoke of his excitement over Ms Lively’s fourth pregnancy during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m very excited,” he said, before joking: “We’d have to be. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s gonna be nuts, but we’re very excited.”

During Super Bowl Sunday, Lively also debuted a new commercial for her ginger beer brand Betty Buzz. However, rather than air the ad during the Super Bowl, Lively shared the commercial during the Puppy Bowl.