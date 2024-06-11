Ryan Reynolds fulfills his mom’s lifelong wish by attending a taping of The View

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ryan Reynolds has recently appeared on The View, but not as a guest.

The Deadpool actor was spotted in the audience alongside his mother, Tammy, which prompted the hosts to ask him what he was doing there. All he said was that he was spending time with his mother while she was visiting from Canada.

“You never know what’s going on here at The View,” one of the hosts, Whoopi Goldberg said during the episode. “Sometimes you look up and you go, ‘Oh, this is really great.’ And then you look over and you go, ‘Oh snap, there’s Ryan Reynolds!’”

As the camera panned over to him and his mother, the Free Guy actor joked that it was “way less stressful” sitting in the audience compared to participating in the show itself.

“My mom is here visiting her grandkids, and yesterday, she said, ‘It’s my dream to go to The View.’” Reynolds said.

He joked about how he’s spent enough time with the woman who raised him to know that he should do what she wants. “Well, first off, I try to do what she says because you don’t know what she’s capable of,” he laughed. “Unspeakable violence my whole life. So, I didn’t want to taste the back of her hand, so I said, ‘Let’s go to The View.’”

But in order to get tickets to the show, he decided to use his wife’s name, Blake Lively. “So we made a call. I told them, ‘I’m Blake’s husband. I’d love to come to The View. Does that get us a little farther?’ And then here we are,” he recalled.

Tammy then chimed in, explaining how much of a fan of the show she was, mentioning that she watches the show “every morning” and that this specific episode was “being recorded.”

Lively and Reynolds have been married since 2014 and share four children: Betty, four, Ines, seven, James, nine, and a one-year-old (whose name has not been revealed). The hosts even joked that it would be OK if Lively also came to watch the show too. “Done,” he said.

Recently, the actor revealed that his children have Canadian passports in an interview with People alongside Hugh Jackman. “My kids, they have Canadian passports as well, and they feel a real connection to that,” he said.

“It’s a point of pride of theirs. They’ve also spent huge amounts of their formative years in Canada, and particularly Vancouver.”

“​​They love being from Canada,” he added. “They tell people they are. ‘Oh, I’m half Canadian, half American.’”

Jackman echoed a similar statement at the time, saying that it was important for his own children, Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19 to spend time in Australia because that’s where he was born and from.

“It was a really important thing for us that we spent time in Australia...[and] they felt part Australian, and I’m really proud of that,” he told the outlet.

“I think if you ask them, they’ll say, ‘I’m Australian.’ And they’ll say, ‘No, I’m American too, but I’m Australian.’”