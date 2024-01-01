Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who won the $1 million Powerball prize on New Year’s Eve celebrated by collapsing on Ryan Seacrest on live television.

During Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on ABC, Pamela Bradshaw was one of five people chosen to win the million dollars as part of Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year drawing. Shortly after midnight, the North Carolina woman displayed her excitement after it was announced she had won the lottery.

“Number 1! Pamela, you’re a millionaire,” Seacrest said during the broadcast, as confetti fell. Bradshaw immediately collapsed to the ground, while Bradshaw’s daughter and the former American Idol host rushed to help her up. The woman then jumped up and down, repeatedly screaming “Oh my God” and hugging Seacrest.

At one point, the woman enveloped Seacrest in a massive hug as some viewers claimed she appeared to kiss him. “Pamela... first time here in New York City and you’re walking away in the new year a millionaire,” Seacrest said to Bradshaw. “The Powerball first millionaire of the year. Can you speak any sentences of excitement?”

Bradshaw, still overwhelmed with emotion, replied: “Thank you God. I’m so blessed. I’m so blessed.”

The moment instantly went viral after it was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, with one user writing: “A lady won a million dollars, passed out, and made out with Ryan Seacrest on TV… what a night!”

“Lmaooo ok but honestly this would probably also be me if I won a million dollars out of nowhere,” another person said.

“Damn. That lady almost killed Seacrest. Lol #PowerballRockinEve,” a third user wrote, while someone else said: “This #PowerBallRockinEve winner tackling Ryan Seacrest was worth staying up for.”

According to Powerball, Bradshaw is the second New Year’s Eve Powerball recipient in a row to be from North Carolina. The five finalists each won a VIP trip for two to New York City to participate in the drawing in person. They were randomly selected to take part in Powerball’s First Millionaire of the Year drawing after entering the national Powerball promotion through participating lotteries in the United States. The state-based lotteries then held second-chance drawings and contests to form a national pool of entrants.

In a press release, Bradshaw told the North Carolina Education Lottery that winning the trip also marked her first time flying on a plane. She said she wishes to use the prize winnings to buy herself a new home. “I would love to have my own home that is mine and that I feel safe in,” Bradshaw said. “I can have my own house and fix it up pretty and clean and feel safe. Not anything fancy or big, just a little cottage or something with one or two bedrooms.”

The next Powerball drawing takes place on New Year’s Day at 10.59pm eastern time. The estimated jackpot currently stands at $810m with a $408.9m cash value.