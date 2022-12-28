Rylan Clark ‘sadly’ stamps out rumours of new romance after photo sparks speculation

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rylan Clark has hilariously shut down rumours of a new romance.

A photograph that Clark posted on social media sparked speculation that the TV personality is spending the holidays with a new romantic interest.

The former X Factor star split from his husband of six years Dan Neal earlier this year.

Clark, 34, recently shared a photo of himself relaxing on a sofa to Instagram. In the picture, a bar of chocolate is seen balanced on a leg.

The picture led fans to believe that Clark had company.

Only minutes later, however, Clark posted another message to his Instagram Story, reading: “I’m eating chocolate and it’s resting on my leg. Not a chocolate ice pack.”

He added, “Not someone else’s leg. Sadly,” alongside laughing emojis.

Clark has been candid about the breakdown he suffered amid his divorce from Neal, telling fans that he suffered two heart failures during the breakdown of his marriage.

(Rylan Clark Instagram)

In October, he also opened up about a suicide attempt last year, and the subsequent time he spent in a psychiatric hospital.

Clark and Neal were married in 2015. Last July, the It Takes Two presenter announced that the pair had separated on Instagram.

According to The Sunday Times, his marriage of five and a half years came to an end in March 2021 after Clark admitted to Neal that he had cheated on him years earlier.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.