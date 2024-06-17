Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sabrina Carpenter revealed whether working with Kim Kardashian affected the singer’s friendship with Taylor Swift.

During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the 25-year-old actor spoke candidly about doing a campaign with Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims, earlier this year. The collaboration in April quickly made headlines, since the reality star has had an infamous feud with Carpenter’s close friend, Swift.

However, according to the “Espresso” singer, Swift didn’t have a problem with the Skims campaign, and the two friends even discussed it quite frequently.

“As much as people want to believe you’re tuned into every little thing, I’m not because I’m constantly working. In that scenario, I’ve been very, very communicative with her about that situation, and I just love her so much and support her till the end,” Carpenter, one of the openers for Swift’s Eras Tour, explained.

She added: “So it was no weirdness for me, but I know people will just say things because that’s all they have time to do.”

During the interview, Carpenter also gushed over Swift and her immense success in the music industry. “I could never compare my life, my career, my trajectory to anything close to what she’s done,” she said about her friend.

The “Nonsense” singer continued to praise some of Swift’s hit songs, including ones off her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, which came out in April.

“She always puts out music at a time where I didn’t realize I needed those songs,” she added. “We’re very, very verbal with each other about our mutual love and admiration... She played me ‘But Daddy I Love Him’ before it came out, and that’s also one of my favorites.”

However, Swift and Kardashian’s long-term feud dates back to 2009, when the reality star’s then-boyfriend, rapper Kanye West, famously stormed the stage at the VMAs when Swift won the prize for Best Female Video, as he protested that Beyonce deserved the award.

In December 2023, when she was named Time’s Person of the Year, Swift reflected on when Kardashian infamously leaked a phone call between the singer and West, during which Swift appeared to allow him to use her name in his song “Famous”. However, the “All Too Well” singer has denied those claims.

Speaking to Time, Swift said that when Kardashian released the phone call, it felt like it was “a career death”. She said: “Make no mistake – my career was taken away from me.”

She continued to explain how the phone call impacted her reputation, claiming: “Kim Kardashian edited [it] and then put [it] out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”

Swift then recalled how the 2016 leak of the phone call affected her mental health, before revealing that she even moved to a new home to hide from the attention.

“That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year,” she said. “I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone any more. I went down really, really hard.”

When Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, fans were quick to spot that she appeared to make multiple references to Kardashian in the song, “thanK you aIMee”. The biggest sign that the track might be related to Kardashian is the capitalization of the letters in the title – K, I and M – spell out her first name.