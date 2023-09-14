Actors and writers join forces for SAG-AFTRA and WGA Union Solidarity auction

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Famous actors and writers have joined forces to help raise funds for the Union Solidarity Coalition’s new eBay auction, in light of the ongoing joint strike between the Writer’s Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Several of Hollywood’s cream of the crop, including Adam Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Bob Odenkirk, and the cast of FX’s smash hit The Bear, have volunteered to auction one-on-one experiences or lucrative items to raise funds to support crew members who’ve lost their healthcare since the Hollywood strike led to production shutdowns industry-wide.

From an exclusive dog walk with Adam Scott to an apron signed by the entire cast of The Bear, the opportunities are endless for TV and film aficionados.

Some funny, standout offerings include Lyonne and her dog Rootbeer volunteering to help you work through the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzle. Another in which, according to the description, longtime couple Rosemarie Dewitt and Ron Livingston offer to adjudicate the relationship squabble of one lucky couple where all “rulings are final”.

Meanwhile, Odenkirk and his “real-life” best friend actor David Cross, join a lucky winner and the friend of their choice for dinner in either New York or Los Angeles (or over Zoom). There’s also the added option of commissioning John Lithgow to paint a watercolor portrait of your pet or hiring Lena Dunham to paint a mural inside your home. If you’re a New York City resident and eager to put your ceramics skills to the test, you can join Busy Phillips for a pottery class.

The casts of beloved shows like Manifest, Bones, and New Girl have each volunteered for a Zoom call with the winner, while actors Maggie Gyllenhaal and Sarah Silverman have offered to play a game of 20 questions.

Collectible items and signed memorabilia are also up on the auction block, including the aforementioned apron signed by stars Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, and more. Fans of the Daisy Jones & the Six series can find the show’s soundtrack Aurora signed by star Riley Keough. Other items up for auction include signed scripts and a signed Stranger Things poster as well as exclusive items from Dazed and Confused actor Parker Posey’s personal collection of memorabilia from the movie.

The Union Coalition’s auction has come on the heels of the ongoing WGA strike reaching the three-month mark, continuing to put the entertainment industry at a standstill. The WGA went on strike in May after the union was unable to reach an agreement with major streamers and studios on a new contract. SAG-AFTRA joined the WGA on the picket lines after studios and streamers refused to meet their demands.

Unfortunately, this impasse has led to the unemployment of thousands of members of both unions and thousands of those who are crew members as well as those who depend on the business of Hollywood productions. When the strike began, Hollywood writers and directors founded the Union Solidarity Coalition to help crew members affected by the strikes. All proceeds will benefit crew members.