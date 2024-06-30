Sam Thompson and girlfriend Zara McDermott are having ‘crisis relationship talks’

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott are reportedly having relationship “crisis talks” after a large argument at the Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awards.

The Made in Chelsea star, 31, and Love Island contestant, 27, began dating in 2019 after Thompson messaged McDermott on Instagram. The couple briefly separated the following year when McDermott admitted she had cheated on Thompson while filming The X Factor: Celebrity but confirmed they were back together just months later.

Thompson was seen being comforted by his best friend Pete Wicks after breaking down in tears at the TRIC awards following an alleged disagreement with McDermott on Tuesday (25 June).

A source detailed Thompson and McDermott’s ongoing relationship struggles to The Sun, claiming: “Since Christmas, Zara and Sam have been really busy with work and have had little quality time to see each other and as a result, their relationship has suffered.

“They’ve both wanted to make the most of their careers and say yes to all the exciting opportunities offered to them.

“’Last weekend it came to a head and they had a big row. It was very upsetting and they needed some time to let the dust settle.”

According to the publication, McDermott left her shared home with Thompson in London to stay with her parents in Essex before flying to Majorca for a modelling job.

While in Spain, the reality star shared a photo with the caption “when life gives you lemons”, which some fans guessed could be a reference to her relationship troubles.

The insider has claimed McDermott is now back in England and has returned to her house with Thompson in order to attempt to “iron out their differences”.

The Independent has contacted Thompson and McDermott’s representatives for comment.

It comes after Thompson was announced as the new host of the Love Island spin-off show – titled Love Island: Aftersun – last month.

The late-night series is typically presented by host Maya Jama with a revolving panel joining every week to provide insight and analysis into the latest drama unfolding at the villa.

Thompson joined the Aftersun panel alongside season eight islander Indiyah Polack, season five islander Amy Hart, All Star contestant Chris Taylor and Rizzle Kicks member Jordan Stephens, who won over fans with his biting commentary when he served as a guest panellist last year.

“I got so lucky to fall into my dream job. It’s pretty awesome,” Thompson told Digital Spy of his pivot from reality TV to presenting.

“It’s everything I’ve wanted to do, and I hope I’m good at it but I’m still learning. I’m relatively new and there’s so many people to look up to.”