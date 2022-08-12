San Francisco Giants share tribute to former pitcher Tim Lincecum’s wife after her death at age 38
Cristin Coleman, a school principal, died on 27 June
The San Francisco Giants have mourned the death of Cristin Coleman, the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who died from breast cancer.
On Thursday, the baseball team took to Twitter to share the news of Coleman’s passing at the age of 38.
“The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman. Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher,” the team wrote. “She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us.”
According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Coleman died at home on 27 June while surrounded by family. She was a school principal at Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, California.
The SF Giants tribute comes after the school district where Coleman worked shared a photo of her standing under streamers of paper cranes made by students in her honour.
“Principal Cristin Coleman enjoyed the cranes the @weswildcatsbsd community made for her,” the December Instagram post read.
Following the news of Coleman’s passing, SF Giants fans have shared their condolences for the team’s former pitcher and their family.
“So sad. RIP. Hugs for Timmy,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Sending love and hugs to Timmy and their family and friends. May Cristin rest in peace.”
Lincecum, a two-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher, played for the Giants from 2007 to 2015.
