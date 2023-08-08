Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sandra Bullock’s sister has praised the actor for the way she cared for her partner, Bryan Randall, until his death on Saturday 5 August.

Randall’s family announced in a statement on Monday (7 August) that Randall died after a private battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), aged 57.

While Bullock, who had been in a relationship with the model-turned-photographer since they met in 2015, has yet to issue her own statement about Randall’s death, her sister, American pastry chef Gesine Bullock-Prado, shared a touching Instagram tribute to the late photographer.

“ALS is a cruel disease but there is some comfort in knowing he had the best of caretakers in my amazing sister and the band of nurses she assembled who helped her look after him in their home,” wrote Bullock-Prado, sharing a picture of Randall wearing a suit and smiling at the camera.

“I’m convinced that Bry has found the best fishing spot in heaven and is already casting his lure into rushing rivers teaming [sic] with salmon,” Bullock-Prado added. “Rest in peace, Bryan.”

“It is with great sadness that we share that on 5 August, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS [amyotrophic lateral sclerosis],” his family shared.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

“We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours,” his family added.

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” the statement sent to People magazine concluded, signed, “His Loving Family.”

ALS is a neurological disease that damages nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. In the UK, ALS is the most common form of motor neurone disease (MND), which is when nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, call motor neurones, stop working properly.

Randall’s family has asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

The Gravity actor, 59, met Randall in 2015 when he was photographing her son Louis’s birthday. She and Randall made a public appearance together at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding later that year.

Bullock has two adopted children, Louis Bardo Bullock, 13. and Laila Bullock, 11.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children – three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock told Red Table Talk in 2021.

“I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother,” The Lost City star said of marriage, adding: “I don’t need to be told to be ever present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”