Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sandra Bullock honoured her late partner, photographer Bryan Randall, by scattering his ashes into the Snake River in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Gesine Bullock-Prado - the 59-year-old actor’s sister - shared on Instagram on 30 December 2023 that Bullock released Randall’s ashes below a video of the sunny landscape. She captioned the video, writing: “Happy birthday, Bry. Sandy brought you to the river, just as she promised.”

In August, Randall’s family confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the former model-turned-photographer died following a private three-year battle with ALS.

“It is with great sadness that we share that on 5 August, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS,” his family told the outlet. “Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request.”

They continued, “We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours.”

“At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan,” they concluded and signed. “His Loving Family.” After news of his death was announced, the actor’s sister took to Instagram honour Randall with a picture of him, writing that her sister was one of his best “caretakers.”

Bullock and Randall first met in January 2015, when he photographed her son Louis’s birthday, who is now 13. The couple made their first public appearance later that year at Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding. The pair notoriously kept their relationship private.

In late 2021, the actor addressed her relationship on an appearance on Red Table Talk, calling her partner a “saint.” At the time, Bullock answered a fan’s question asking whether or not they should remarry or not, having been divorced but also wanting children with her new partner.

“I found the love of my life,” she told the hosts, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “We share two beautiful children, three children - [Randall’s] older daughter. Best thing ever.” She added that her priority was to be a good mother to her children, Louis and a daughter named Laila, 11.

“I don’t want to say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner, a devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times,” she continued. “I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) - also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease - typically affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Its Greek name refers to the deterioration of muscles in charge of controlling voluntary movement caused by a lack of nourishment, the fault of a genetic mutation. As of now, there is no cure for ALS, however, the US Food and Drug Administration (USDA) has approved four drugs to treat the symptoms of the condition: Riluzole, Nuedexta, Radicava, and Tiglutik.