With Christmas just days away, Santa Claus is busy getting toys ready at his North Pole property valued more than $1 million, according to Zillow.

The real estate marketplace company has shared a glimpse inside Santa and Mrs Claus’ 25-acre compound, complete with a state-of-the-art toy workshop, an “Elf Village” and reindeer stables worth an estimated $1,154,137.

Since it was first “listed” on Zillow in 2016, the home has risen 77 per cent in value compared to its initial estimate at just over $650,000. Now, more than three million people have toured Santa’s home, making it one of the most viewed listings on Zillow’s website.

"Santa gets a peek into millions of homes each year. Now, millions of Zillow surfers are getting a peek into one of the most famous homes in the world," said Amanda Pendleton, Zillow’s home trends expert.

Santa’s three-bedroom, two-bathroom log cabin, which is 2,500 sqft, was built in 1822 and is “steeped in Old World charm but thanks to a recent renovation, offers modern-day amenities”, including a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

The kitchen also boasts an oven with 12 different cookie settings, along with hot cocoa on tap.

Santa’s house is worth an estimated $1,154,137 (Zillow)

On the property is also an “elf village”, where Santa’s helpers live on-site in their own private accommodations. One of the three tiny dwellings is a farmhouse with an open concept floor plan and loft bed.

Santa’s kitchen includes an oven with 12 different cookie settings and hot cocoa on tap (Zillow)

The rustic mini cabin is “made of hand hewn logs”, while the serene bamboo bungalow is perfect for elves to “achieve perfect feng shui”.

Santa’s elves live on-site in their own private accommodations (Zillow)

Ahead of Christmas, real estate lovers can check out Santa’s home here, and even take a 3D tour of the elf village. Children can also follow Santa’s progress via the NORAD Santa Tracker beginning Christmas Eve.