Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral

The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.

One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.

The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and Santa Claus.

“Jeremy was NOT playing about his Christmas!!!” Mink captioned the TikTok, which has since been viewed more than 18m times.

The first letter, which is full of misspelled words, reads: “Dear Santa, I am writing this on the day after X-mas and I am very sad I only received one of the two presents I asked for. Since you ate my cookies, I will assume that my missing gift was a mistake. I will give you one week to fix this.”

He signed the letter, “Jeremy”.

However, Santa didn’t seem to adhere to Jeremy’s demand when he wrote this letter in response.

“Dear Jeremy, I am sorry you are disappointed with your presents. You asked for two very expensive presents and Santa can only do so much,” the typed-out letter read.

Saint Nick told Jeremy that he needed to “learn to be grateful” for what he does have. If he continued to complain, Santa said he will “have no choice” but to add him “to the naughty list next year.”

Unsurprisingly, Santa’s response only made Jeremy even more angry. His second letter to the North Pole even included some bold threats made by the boy. For starters, the letter greeting – which read “Dear Fatty” – practically sealed Jeremy’s fate on the naughty list.

“Your threats don’t scare me,” he wrote. “I played your game and you did not deliver. This is not OK. I will give you one week and then you will pay.”

Jeremy also questioned why Santa would care if a gift is too “expensive” considering he had “elf slaves,” which he claimed Santa was "naughty for having."

It didn’t stop there. Santa took things to the next level when he replied in another letter that he has talked to Jeremy’s parents and told them to take away his Wii U.

“Once you learn to be grateful, perhaps you can have it back,” the letter continued. “I am very disappointed in you Jeremy. You will need to be extra good this year if you want to make it back on the nice list.”

The final letter from Jeremy read that the jolly old elf was in fact on Jeremy’s naughty list, and warned that Santa should watch out the next time he eats some cookies.

“Dear Santa, I do not like that stunt you pulled with my parents. You are on my naughty list now. Be afraid. You look slow and easy to kill. Enjoy your cookies next year because they will be poison.”

He signed off: “I hope you die”.

The combative letters between Jeremy and Santa Claus received thousands of comments from TikTok users who couldn’t get enough of the hilarious exchange.

“Jeremy wasn’t holding back at all,” one person commented.

“Jeremy wanted all the smoke!” another TikTok user said.

“That kid is going places.” someone else wrote.