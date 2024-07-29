Little Women star Saoirse Ronan ‘marries long-term partner in secret ceremony

Support truly

Saoirse Ronan has reportedly married her long-term partner Jack Lowden.

According to the Irish Independent, the pair wed in an intimate ceremony in Edinburgh, Scotland last weekend, with only a handful of their closest friends and family present.

According to the outlet, the register of Scottish civil marriages shows that Saoirse Una Ronan married Jack Andrew Lowden at the Edinburgh Central Registrar’s Office.

The Irish actor, 30, who had her breakthrough role playing Keira Knightley’s younger sister in 2007’s acclaimed drama Atonement, met Lowden in 2018 on set for Mary Queen of Scots, in which she played Mary Stuart and he played the monarch’s husband, Lord Darnley.

Ronan, a four-time Oscar nominee, reportedly purchased a home with Lowden in west Cork in 2020. The pair live together in north London, with their terrier, Fran.

open image in gallery Ronan and Lowden at the Scottish premiere of ‘Mary Queen of Scots’ in 2019 – the film they met working on together ( Getty Images )

Rumours of a possible wedding began a year ago when fans thought that Lowden had proposed during a hiking holiday in Scotland in July 2023. He had posted a photo from the summit of Ben Vrackie in Perthshire, Scotland showing a hand, which fans thought might belong to Ronan, wearing a diamond ring.

At the time, although fans commented messages of congratulations on the post, the couple did not address them or confirm the speculation. The Independent has contacted representatives for Ronan for comment.

More recently, the pair shared a picture together at Glastonbury festival in June, with Lowden seen wrapping his arms around the Ladybird actor as they watched the stage from the crowd.

Ronan began her career aged 13 in Atonement, a role for which she received an Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. Her subsequent nods were for Brooklyn (2015), Lady Bird (2017), and Little Women (2019).

Lowden previously reflected on being blown away by Ronan when working with her on Mary Queen of Scots. “The woman is a force of nature, on- and off-screen, and utterly fearless and a brilliant leader as well,” he told the i newspaper last year.

“My first love is actors, and when you’re given a Ferrari like her, it’s all about how you make everything good for the Ferrari to show off,” he added. “Don’t make a Ferrari do what a Renault Clio does. It’s a dreadful analogy but they’re like gold dust, good actors. When there’s someone like that, you just have to facilitate them and you will get gold. And my God, did we.”

Lowden’s production company, Arcade Pictures, which he set up with Ronan and producer Dominic Norris, is behind their forthcoming film The Outrun, which stars Ronan as a recovering alcoholic returning to the Orkney Islands.

The film is slated for release in September this year.