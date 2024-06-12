Sara Ramirez files for divorce from Ryan DeBolt three years after separating

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sara Ramirez has officially filed for divorce from ex-husband Ryan DeBolt, three years after they separated.

According to court documents obtained by People, Ramirez filed for divorce on 11 June, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. While the former couple announced their separation in 2021, the Grey’s Anatomy alum listed the date of separation as January 2018.

In the divorce papers, Ramirez – who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns – also requested that their and DeBolt’s assets be divided by the terms of their prenuptial agreement. The actor also requested for the court’s ability to award spousal support, either to Ramirez or DeBolt, to be terminated.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Ramirez for comment.

In July 2021, Ramirez first announced their separation from DeBolt, who they tied the knot with back in 2012.

“Ryan and I are no longer together. We remain loving and supportive in how we are choosing to forge our new individual paths,” the former Broadway star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, shared via US Weekly. “Thank you for holding space around our choices and respecting our families’ privacy as we navigate this process on our own terms.”

Months later, Ramirez spoke candidly about their ex, noting that separation is “a very tender and vulnerable process”. They also praised the previous relationship and acknowledged that they have remained friends with DeBolt.

“We had a foundation of real love... I am just so grateful that we were able to work through that process with such grace, with such integrity, with such honesty and open communication. We were rooting each other on every step of the way,” they said during an interview with Out Magazine in November 2021.

They also quipped about their decision to end their marriage, while applauding the way that they handled the split.

“I married the right man because there’s no one else I’d rather be getting divorced [from],” Ramirez joked. “We have the kind of foundation of love where we can joke like that. But it’s because we’re holding space for each other as friends. But we felt a huge responsibility because we also have family that’s going to see this stuff, and we wanted to make sure that we had had private time with them to process before the world was going to process. I’m really, really proud of the way that we have moved through things.”

Ramirez’s divorce filing comes months after Variety reported that Ramirez would not be returning to season three of And Just Like That..., where they played Che Diaz, Miranda Hobbes’ (played by Cynthia Nixon) love interest. The standup comic, Che, is one of the series’ most disliked characters, and Ramirez has defended them online on several occasions.

Last month, Nixon also spoke out about why Ramirez wouldn’t be returning to season three of the Max show.

“They created such an amazing character – such a controversial character, but such an amazing character,” Nixon told Variety. “I think they felt, and Michael Patrick felt, that that character had run its course. They came in and shook everything up, and then the arc was completed.”