Sarah Hyland says she hasn’t “decided” if she’ll be taking her fiancé Wells Adams’ last name when they tie the knot.

The 31-year-old actor talked about how her life may change after marriage during a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop. Hyland has been engaged to the 38-year-old reality star since 2019.

Hyland says that a marriage decision that she hasn’t made yet is whether she wants to take her fiancé’s last name since that was never “a thing” that her own parents did. Though, she confessed that there are some perks to being called “Mrs Adams”.

“My mom didn’t take my father’s last name, so that’s never been a thing for me,” the new Love Island USA host explained. “I do like being called ‘Mrs. Adams’ when we’re on vacation and stuff and if the reservation’s under his name, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I’m so cute.’ But I don’t know. Haven’t decided on it.”

She later joked that her married name does sound like a force to reckoned with and that it represents someone who “went out in style”.

“Sarah Jane Adams sounds like a woman burned at the stake in Salem, with my bonnet and everything,” she joked. “She went out in style. She went out in flames.”

Name change aside, the Modern Family star said her relationship won’t undergo any “big changes” after walking down the aisle, given how long she and Adams have been together, which she believes is a “good thing”.

“We’ve been together for almost five years now, engaged for three,” she said. “And I think that is a good thing that after you get married, if nothing really big changes, it means that your relationship is—you’re still keeping it fresh.

“I truly think it will just be about paperwork and taxes, boring adult things,” she added.

The singer recently took a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico for her bachelorette party alongside her bridal party, which includes Vanessa Hudgens.

“I just have the greatest friends in the entire world. It was just truly, truly magical,” Hyland recalled about her trip.

Hyland and the Bachelor in Paradise bartender announced their engagement back in July 2019. Although the couple had their wedding ceremony set for August 2020, the occasion got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While it’s unclear when exactly Hyland and Adams are getting hitched, Hyland told E! News in November 2021 that she wanted to get married by the “next year”.

”I would like next year. I know I said last year if we’re not getting married next year it’s never going to happen, but now I’m saying that about next year,” she explained at the time.

In January, she teased on Instagram that she’d be walking down the aisle soon and shared photos with Adams on New Years Day, along with a caption that reads: “2022: The one where they finally get married.”