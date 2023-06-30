Sarah Jessica Parker says she 'missed out' on 'old-fashioned facelift'

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sarah Jessica Parker has lamented that she “missed out” on getting a “good old-fashioned facelift” in her forties.

The Sex and The City (SATC) star, 58, shared her thoughts about getting similar procedures done in the face of ageism, particularly against women.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show this week to promote the second series of SATC’s reboot, And Just Like That… (AJLT), Parker was asked if she sees a “good-looking human being” whenever she looks in the mirror.

She responded: “I’m presentable. I don’t really like looking at myself. I think I’m fine.”

Host Howard Stern asked if the actor ever considered having procedures like facelifts or Botox done, to which Parker said: “I think about all of it. I ask people all the time, ‘Is it too late?’”

Pressed about whether she has felt the need to get plastic surgery, Parker answered “no” although said she does get treatments from a dermatologist, including a skin peel.

“I’ll do any of that stuff… I honestly think I missed out on the facelift, the old-fashioned good one that you have when you’re 44,” she added.

“I’ve seen some horror stories lately,” Stern chimed in. “I don’t know. I’m glad you didn’t do it.”

Parker went on to say she didn’t hold anything against people who do choose to get cosmetic procedures, adding: “I do understand why people make the choice because there’s so much emphasis put on especially women and primarily women about looks.”

Sarah Jessica Parker in ‘And Just Like That' (Sky)

She referred to paparazzi photos that showed her wearing her natural hair colour while eating out with Andy Cohen in the summer of 2021, which resulted in media coverage and fans commenting on her “grey” hair.

“First of all it’s not [grey], but who cares,” she said. “I’m sitting next to Andy Cohen, whose head is covered in grey hair and you’ve not mentioned that at all. So I understand why women feel like there is so much chatter, [and] peripheral opinions.

“I don’t think it’s wrong. I think people should do whatever they feel makes them feel better walking out the door, frankly.”

Parker previously spoke out about the coverage of her hair in an interview with Allure magazine last year. She clarified that she still does colour her hair, but doesn’t “spend time getting base colour every two weeks”.

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in partnership with Ketel One Family-Made Vodka, longstanding ally of the LGBTQ community on May 04, 2019 (Getty Images for Ketel One Famil)

Adding that she is more focused on feeling “OK according to her standards”, Parker said: “I just… don’t care enough. When I walk out the door, I want to feel OK according to my standards. I can’t even tell you what those standards are.

“But you know how you feel when you feel most like yourself, whatever that means,” she explained. “I’m not without vanity. I guess I just don’t care enough about everybody else’s opinion.”

In January, Parker shared her perspective on ageing and said she has the “impression” that other people are more concerned about her appearance than she is.

Speaking to Vogue France, the Failure To Launch star said: “I just really can’t be the person that others expect me to be.”

She shared that she doesn’t “really think about [her] age” and that she doesn’t “see the point of trying to suspend time”. The most important thing, Parker said, is “to be around for as long as possible to see my children grow up”.

Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick share twins, Tabitha and Marion, and a son, James. The couple have been married since 1997.