TikToker sparks debate over wearing a scarf the Millennial or Gen Z way

Millennials and Generation Z are arguing over the right way to wear clothes again.

Just in time for winter, one person has taken to TikTok to share the two different ways that millennials and Gen Z wear a scarf. Noah Altink, known for posting videos on men’s fashion, wrote in the caption of his video: “Gen-Z (1996-2012) vs millennial (1972-1995). How would you wear your scarf?”

The video featured two versions of Altink standing side-by-side as he demonstrated different ways to wear the winter garment. Both the Gen Z and the millennial way required the technique of simply wrapping the scarf around a person’s neck.

According to the TikToker, millennials wear their scarf by folding the fabric in half and then pulling the ends through the loop created by the fold. Meanwhile, Gen Zers pull their scarf from behind, tie it around their neck and loosen it up so they can pull two ends of the garment through the neck.

Another video from Altink - titled, “How to wear your scarf this winter” - showed him specifically wearing his scarf in Gen Z fashion, with a caption that read: “One of the most stylish and cool ways to wear your scarf.”

Both TikToks went on to receive four million and nine million views, respectively. Many people ultimately took to the comments section, questioning both the Gen Z and millennial methods of wearing a scarf.

“As a young millennial I can say I don’t know anyone who’s done that since the 2000’s were single digits,” one comment read.

“Bless your heart, all gens have been doing both of these since before Gen Z existed,” another commenter pointed out.

“Why is Gen Z so obsessed with what millennials do and also why are they claiming to invent things which have always been there?” a third person questioned in the comments.

Other commenters pointed out that they don’t wear their scarves either way, with one person writing: “I assure you all humans are just wrapping it any which way.”

“What’s wrong with a classic spin! Just wrap it around,” another agreed, while some questioned wearing a scarf at all. “Lowkey I’ve never even seen a Gen Z wear a scarf. Even in -5 degrees girls are wearing ankle socks and converse. We are freezing out here,” they said.

This isn’t the first time the two generations have sparked an argument over the “better way” to wear an article of clothing. Last July, influencer Jordan Harper took to TikTok to expose the “bullying” she received for how she wears her sunglasses. “Tough to keep up with the trends these days,” she captioned her video.

“I just want to let you know what kind of just absolute bullying I’ve been receiving all day,” Harper began her video, as she was seen tanning by the pool with friends. “The way I wear my sunglasses isn’t good enough for these people.”

The woman sitting next to Harper started laughing, and described the way Harper wore her sunglasses as a “PR nightmare.” Harper then showed viewers how she typically wears her sunglasses, completely up on the bridge of her nose.

Her friend, who is assumed to be Gen Z, chimed in by telling Harper that her sunglasses are “so shoved into [her] face” and that she looks like “the dad that wears a visor.”

According to her, the correct way - or the more Gen Z way - to wear sunglasses is further down on the bridge of the nose, making sure your eyebrows are exposed.