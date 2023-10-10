Autumn décor ideas for a seasonal refresh

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With a nip in the air and change in seasons comes a new dawn – and a natural desire to create a comfy, snug space ahead of the cooler months.

Alongside sumptuous textures, polishing up warm woods and ambient lighting, now’s also the time for seasonal candles.

Here, experts share their top tips for an autumnal aesthetic…

Forage for farmers’ market-style floral displays

“As we prepare for colder, darker months, it’s all about getting cosy and adding some extra touches that will make you feel cocooned and comforted,” says Charlotte Reddington, one half of styling and organising duo, Style Sisters. She says one of her favourite things things about autumn is the rich variety of textures and tones, from crunchy leaves to the abundance of changing colours in parks and gardens.

“Be inspired inside your home and think about how you can weave these elements into rooms,” suggests Reddington.

“This can be through the addition of a statement autumnal floral display, including a rich array of crimson reds, dark greens and burnt orange.”

And with pumpkin season in full swing, don’t forget this colourful squash can be styled with foliage, berries and autumn wreaths.

Embrace cosier fabrics

“Shorter daylight hours mean only one thing – cups of guilt-free hot chocolate and plenty of movie marathons,” says Dani Burroughs, head of product for Snug.

“To get into the autumnal spirit, start by swapping out summer fabrics for cosier ones, like soft velvets or fuzzy boucle,” enthuses Burroughs.

“Bring in warm, inviting colours – think rich browns, deep reds and rustic oranges. Not only will they help transition from summer to autumn, they’ll also create a relaxing and warm feeling that’s perfect for those lazy evenings on the sofa.”

Introduce ambient lighting

Clever lighting can totally transform a room and the overall atmosphere, highlights Reddington.

“A harsh overhead light isn’t always the cosiest for an autumn evening at home on the sofa! Think about placing a large floor lamp or table lamps for some mood lighting, which will create a calming ambience.”

She continues: “And with darker evenings as the clocks go back, it’s an important factor to consider for maximum home comfort.”

Dec out your dining room to combine function with beauty

Look to Scandinavian-inspired styles for a mindful, minimalist and meaningful take on autumn decor, suggests Francesca Hadland, interiors expert for Bridgman.

“Choose linen tablecloths and napkins, cutlery in classic styles and simple crockery while keeping to a colour scheme of just one or two main shades that imbue your space with warmth,” says Hadland. “Whether that’s a rust red or forest green.”

Ahead of the festive season, she says to make sure your guests feel comfortable with upholstered dining chairs – a personal favourite.

“Whether modernised by a metal frame or softened by a wooden leg, an upholstered chair is a beautiful way to ensure a sublime seating experience, while also adding an extra pop of colour to your dining room décor scheme,” notes Hadland.

Embrace the biophilic trend

“Bring some new life into your home ahead of the colder months by incorporating air-purifying houseplants into décor,” says Rikki Fothergill, bathroom expert at Big Bathroom Shop.

Especially in bathrooms and kitchens, which she says is hugely beneficial for improving the quality of indoor air, regulating humidity levels and reducing the risk of more serious problems, like damp or even mould.

“Look to include species like ivy and fern as these are known to be great for maintaining air quality”, suggests Fothergill. “Spider plants are perfect too, and make for a great addition to any bathroom touching on the biophilic trend.”

Scent the season

One of the very first things you notice (sometimes unknowingly) when you enter a room isn’t just how it looks, but how it smells, notes Reddington.

“Scent can evoke memories, elevate an atmosphere, and help to change your mood – from energising and lifting, to relaxing and even aiding sleep… we really think it’s one of the most important aspects of a home.”

Candles and diffusers are the most popular and easy addition, says Reddington. “Not only can they smell amazing, but the design can add a stylish decorative touch to a mantlepiece or coffee table.

“An absolute autumn home essential,” she adds.