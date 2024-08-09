Support truly

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay has become the latest tourist to be nipped by the King’s Guard horse stationed outside Buckingham Palace.

The 39-year-old, who normally resides in the San Fernando Valley in California in the US, took a detour to visit the royal residences while on a trip to the UK.

Dressed in a summery black dress and shades, the reality TV personality walked by a sign that clearly reads, “BEWARE - Horses may kick or bite - Don’t touch the horse.”

Although Shay did not attempt to touch the horse, she posed quite closely to the animal and smiled before being nudged by its mouth and shooed away, causing her to be briefly taken aback.

Letting out a small yelp at the surprise, she appeared in good spirits as she continued to smile after the event, taking it in good humour.

The footage emerges weeks after Shay’s trip to London, as it appears the person who recorded it was not aware of who she was.

But eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice as they flocked to the comments to ask, “Is that Scheana??”, while another added, “Even the horse knew Scheana was bad news”.

She is known for her outspoken behaviour on the popular Bravo series which chronicles the everyday life of powerhouse Lisa Vanderpump, a housewife in Beverly Hills. It follows the life of young servers and bartenders at restaurateur Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant).

open image in gallery Shay was seen being nipped by the horse ( Instagram/KingsGuardLondonSites )

Last year, Shay accused co-star Raquel Leviss of “disgusting” house guest behaviour.

In an episode of her podcast Scheananigans, she claimed that Leviss once had sex in her bed and on her kitchen counter.

Speaking to their co-star Lala Kent she described Leviss and her sexual partner as being “like farm animals, but way less cute”.

She questioned how Leviss’s could allegedly have sex “where I set my baby’s high chair and like feed her”.

“I remember her telling me I was supposed to be happy for her the first time she had sex after James [Kennedy],” Shay claimed on the podcast. She also alleged that she had to remind Raquel to “do common decency things”.

This discussion followed Shay and Leviss’s argument during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year. Scheana said in the episode that she will never be friends with Leviss again.