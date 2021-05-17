11 reasons we can’t wait to get back into galleries and museums

The latest round of lockdown easing means that, depending on where you live, there now are more opportunities for indoor activities and socialising in larger groups.

While some people might be raring to enjoy their first pint without having to brave the elements in a beer garden, we’re more excited about getting back to our favourite art galleries and museums. Here’s why.

1. The peace and quiet

Is there anything more relaxing than wandering round a whisper-quiet gallery and gazing at beautiful artworks?

2. There’s so much to learn

Museums, on the other hand, are the perfect place to soak up knowledge and mind-blowing facts with which to impress your friends. And with interactive exhibits and cool displays, they make learning fun for kids and grown-ups.

3. You feel cultured

There’s a certain smug feeling that comes with opting for a weekend visit to a cultural institution, instead of the pub or cinema – especially if you’re the first among your friends to see a major new exhibition.

4. Escapism

While overseas travel opportunities are still very limited, you can go on a journey and experience other cultures as you learn about animals from around the world, or peruse pictures of faraway places.

5. Inspiration

Seeing a collection of stunning watercolour paintings or portrait photography might just inspire you to pick up a paintbrush or camera and create your own art.

6. There’s no drinking involved

Are you already feeling exhausted after embracing the reopening of bars and restaurants a little too enthusiastically? An afternoon in a museum doesn’t require any alcohol, but there’s no reason you can’t indulge in a delicious cake and coffee in the cafe.

7. Incredible architecture

Not only are they filled with fascinating exhibits, galleries and museums are home to some of the most impressive architecture in the world, from grand classical buildings to modern masterpieces.

8. Keep the kids entertained

Innovative displays and interactive art exhibits will keep even the most impatient children occupied for hours. Or you could take art supplies and task little ones with recreating their favourite picture.

two children looking at an artwork in a gallery

9. …or avoid children altogether

Choose wisely (think ye olde historical displays and ancient artworks) and you’ll find yourself in a kid-free zone, if that’s what you’d prefer.

10. Supporting institutions

Often run as charities and reliant on donations, museums and galleries need a constant flow of visitors in order to operate, so the cost of your ticket is going to a good cause.

It’s now more important than ever to show your support, as research by charity Art Fund suggests 55% of institutions are concerned about their ability to stay open after being closed for so long due to the pandemic.

11. The gift shop

Whether you’re just picking up a couple of postcards or indulging in all the fabulous homeware and books that museums and galleries sell these days, browsing in the gift shop is almost as fun as the exhibition itself.