Scotland’s most popular baby names revealed
Olivia and Jack topped the list with celebrity-inspired and unisex names also making an appearance
A list of the most popular baby names in Scotland for 2021 has been revealed.
According to statistics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), Olivia and Jack topped the list.
Olivia was the most popular name for a baby girl for the second year in a row, while Jack was the most popular name for a boy for its 14th consecutive year.
Olivia was also the most popular baby girl name in England and Wales, with Emily being second on the Scottish list followed by Isla - which was the most popular name for a baby girl in 2020.
For boys, the names Noah and Leo took the second and third spots with other traditional, Scottish names such as Rory, Finlay and Brodie also making top of the list.
Unique names such as Carson and Lyla also rose in popularity.
Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services said: “Beneath the headline figures the long term trend is for more names to be used each year, including some names only given to one baby in 2021.”
He revealed that almost 12 per cent of baby girls were given a truly unique name given to no other girl in 2021 as did 9 per cent of boys.
He said: “Together with the growing range of names being used this means it’s far less common for children to share their name with their classmates than it was for their parents or grandparents.”
In England and Wales, the most popular baby names in 2020 for the fourth year in a row were Olivia and Oliver, according to the Census.
In Northern Ireland, Jack and Grace were the top names for 2021 say the Statistics and Research Agency.
Celebrity inspired names such as Margot and Saoirse - inspired by actors Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan - also rose in popularity in 2021 as did unisex names like Blair and Blake.
