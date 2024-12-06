Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Selena Gomez failed to hide her surprise when Stephen Colbert started grilling her about the future of her relationship with Benny Blanco.

The 32-year-old singer spoke candidly about her partner, who she’s been dating for more than a year, during Tuesday’s (December 3) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As the talk show host shared a picture of Gomez and Blanco, he then asked her about the next steps in their romance.

“If you don’t mind me asking, where is this relationship going?” he said, prompting Gomez to respond: “Uhh, whoa!

“I thought you were going to ask where this picture was taken,” she said before letting out a laugh.

The “Single Soon” singer then answered: “I’m not sure, but I’m having a great time.”

Colbert then looked at the camera and sent a message to Gomez’s boyfriend. “Benny, you must think you’re pretty special if you think you can do better than this, OK?” he said, pointing at the actor.

Stephen Colbert asks Selena Gomez where her relationship with Benny Blanco is going ( The Late Show with Stephen Colbert / YouTube )

Gomez laughed hysterically in response before Colbert added: “As America’s dad, I want to know what your intentions are with America’s daughter right over here.”

The Only Murders in the Building star then thanked Colbert for his comment, noting that she “loves” Blanco.

Gomez first confirmed her relationship with Blanco in December 2023 after months of speculation. At the time, she had liked a post from celebrity news fan account PopFaction, which included the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” In the comments, Gomez wrote: “Facts.”

The couple quickly faced criticism online, with fans claiming that he was “unworthy” of Gomez. However, the “Wolves” singer didn’t hesitate to hit back.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote in response. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can’t accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

When her company Rare Beauty was named among the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, she applauded her boyfriend for his support amid their public romance.

“I know what people can do to people I love. My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him,” she said.

“It’s really impressive, and I just cherish every moment with him. I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Gomez also gushed over her strong connection with Blanco in an interview with Vanity Fair in October.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” she explained. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”