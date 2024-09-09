Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Selena Gomez candidly spoke about her potential to carry children one day, admitting it wasn’t possible based on her medical history.

Speaking to Vanity Fair as the September cover star, the former Disney Channel star intimately discussed the reality of her future motherhood. While Gomez, 32, aspires to be a parent one day, she said she won’t be able to carry her own children after being diagnosed with lupus 11 years ago and undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017.

“I unfortunately … have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy,” she admitted, noting how this fact majorly upset her. “That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Until recently, the actress had dreamed of getting pregnant and giving birth. “It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” Gomez confessed in the September 9 article.

Though the Only Murders in the Building star didn’t specify when she’d received the news, she said she’s had time to come to terms with her reality and has been seriously considering adoption or surrogacy.

“I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me,” Gomez remarked. “It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.”

Regardless of her new reality, the “Wolves” singer said she plans to keep a positive mindset, welcoming new ways to expand her family. “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different,” she added. “At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Since 2023, Gomez has been romantically linked to Benny Blanco. The two went public with their relationship, sharing not-so-subtle images of them cozying up on the couch on Instagram in December last year.

In May 2024, Blanco joined Howard Stern on his eponymous show, admitting he’s always wanted to be a father. The 36-year-old music producer also said having children was his “next goal” after marrying the “Who Said” vocalist.

Gomez dished on her beau’s remarks in her interview with Vanity Fair, saying she’d never been with a man as loving as him.

“I’ve never been loved this way,” she said. “He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

On Blanco’s big plans to marry her, Gomez wasn’t surprised he was willing to be so forward. She said: “He can’t lie. After the interview, I was dying laughing. Like, ‘Anything else you wanted to put out there?’”

Of course, the Wizards of Waverly Place lead isn’t afraid of the big commitment seeing that she’d always wanted to welcome children into her life by age 35 even if she was single, according to her Time Magazine interview from May.