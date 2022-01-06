Selena Gomez says it’s ‘wonderful’ not caring about ‘what people have to say’ anymore

Selena Gomez has said it is “wonderful” to grow older and not have to care “about what people have to say” anymore.

Ahead of her 30th birthday later this year, the Rare singer said she used to be “scared” of growing up but she “couldn’t be more thrilled” about her life now.

In a new interview with People, Gomez said: “I love growing up. When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different.

“But now I’m like: ‘Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled’. I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.”

The 29-year-old singer, whose birthday falls on 22 July, has been acting and singing since the age of 10, when she appeared alongside fellow Disney star Demi Lovato in Barney & Friends.

She rose to fame as a teenager in her lead role as Alex Russo in the Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place and, more recently, she has appeared in the Disney + show, Only Murders In The Building.

She also has a thriving career in the music industry and has released six albums. Her first three were released when she was in a band called Selena Gomez & The Scene, which was placed on permanent hiatus in 2012.

Gomez has performed and released studio albums as a solo artist since. She has had several high-profile relationships, including with Nick Jonas in 2008 and Justin Bieber who she was in an on-again, off-again relationship with from 2010 to 2018.

She told People she was “excited” about stepping into a new decade of her life, which will be marked by the fourth and final film of Hotel Transylvania. Gomez has starred in the franchise as the voice of Mavis for a decade.

She said it was “bittersweet” to say goodbye to the franchise, but “we’ve had a great time”.

“I was 20 when we did the first film, and now I’m about to be 30, so it’s pretty wild. A lot has changed for me in a lot of good ways,” she added.

Gomez recently received her first-ever Grammy nomination her latest album, Revelación, which is up for Best Latin Pop Album.

She told Variety in December that she “cried so much” when she found out about the nomination for her Spanish album.

“It’s something that not only means a lot to me, but also a lot to my family and my heritage,” she told the magazine.

“I worked so hard to try and make that sound as authentic and real as possible. It was a lot harder to do than any album I’ve ever done. And it was really challenging.”