Selena Gomez says she named her new kidney after Fred Armisen to help cope with the transplant
‘I got a kidney transplant and as a way of coping I thought I would name it,’ singer said
Selena Gomez has revealed that she named her new kidney after comedian Fred Armisen following a transplant she had in 2017.
The “Lose You To Love Me” singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus five years ago. Gomez was 24-years-old at the time.
Speaking on Monday’s episode ofThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (5 December), Gomez revealed that she named the new kidney as a way of dealing transplant process.
“I got a kidney transplant and as a way of coping I thought I would name it,” she said.
The 30-year-old continued: “It’s weird, I know, but I did. I named it after Fred Armisen.”
Comedian Fred Armisen is the co-creator and co-star of the sketch comedy series Portlandia, as well as a former star of Saturday Night Live. He also recently appeared as Uncle Fester in Netflix’s hit series Wednesday.
When Fallon asked Gomez to explain why she chose to name her new kidney after the comedian, she replied: “Because I love Portlandia and I love everything he does”.
“So I’m like, ‘Hey, watch Fred, guys,’” Gomez said, pointing to her kidney.
The singer also revealed that Armisen knows she named her kidney after him. “He sent me flowers,” said Gomez, “I was so excited.”
The Only Murders in the Buildings star underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. Her friend and roommate at the time Francia Raisa was the donor.
Raisa insisted on donating her organ after Gomez found out that the waitlist for a kidney was seven to 10 years long.
Gomez and Raisa – who is best known for her role in 2006’s Bring It On: All or Nothing – have been friends since 2007 when they met during a visit to a children’s hospital.
In March 2021, Raisa wrote about her donation to Gomez to raise awareness on World Kidney Day.
“While I wasn’t affected personally by kidney disease, I’ve seen the impacts of it firsthand and want to do my part to help educate others on it,” she said.
Gomez shared the post, writing: “Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you.”
