Selena Gomez fans disappointed at ‘overpriced’ Rare Beauty products in India

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Selena Gomez has officially launched Rare Beauty in India.

On Thursday (15 June), the 30-year-old singer’s brand was exclusively launched at Sephora stores across the country and online.

Gomez spoke to Vogue India about her brand’s launch. When asked which products she’s most excited for consumers to use, the “Calm Down” singer said: “Everything! I love seeing how people all over the world use the products.

“I can’t wait to see what everyone’s favourites are. I’ve seen a lot of requests for Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil, so I’m excited for it to arrive.”

When the news of Rare Beauty’s launch in India was announced, fans were “thrilled”.

However, many people have been showcasing their disapproval and disappointment concerning the price point of Rare Beauty’s products on Sephora.

“The price of rare beauty products in India is DOUBLE the price in the USA,” wrote one person.

Another person added: “Why is there a drastic price difference between Sephora US and India? I understand that there could be a significant increase in the price but in this scenario, you are selling $20 (INR I,643) lip oil for INR 2400, that’s insane!”

“Tell me why everything is double the price in India before I cry @rarebeauty,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “Rare beauty is so expensive for the majority of people in India.”

One person wrote: “I was so excited to see Rare Beauty open in India and now I’m heartbroken because it’s INR 3000 for a blush?????”

Approximately five minutes after Rare Beauty products went live, Sephora India’s website crashed.

“Thank you for the overwhelming response,” the message on the website said. “Our website couldn’t handle so much love. We’ll be up and running shortly.”

Rare Beauty products are available to buy at Sephora stores and website across India.