Selena Gomez confirms relationship with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has confirmed her relationship with producer Benny Blanco.

The Rare Beauty founder seemingly confirmed the rumours surrounding her and the producer when she liked a 4 December post from celebrity news fan account PopFaction. Below the outlet’s Instagram carousel post with the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship,” she commented “facts” on 7 December.

The carousel included a clip of Gomez admitting to having a crush during an episode of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays. In the episode, which was likely filmed a few months ago, the actor said, “I also have a crush on someone, so I’m kind of really happy.” The post also featured screenshots from her Instagram story showing support for the release of the producer’s new cookbook.

But fans in the comment section weren’t exactly supportive of the Only Murders in The Building actor‘s new relationship, which unexpectedly prompted her to fight back against the trolls calling Blanco “unworthy” of her.

“I don’t understand,” she wrote. “If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don’t feel free to say whatever you want. But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I’m done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don’t be in [my] life at all.”

The Disney Channel alum replied to others, saying that he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her and better than anyone she’s ever been with.

“He has treated me better than any human being on this planet,” she added. “He is my absolute everything in my heart.”

As Gomez continued to hit back at her haters, PopFaction posted screenshots of some of her replies, jokingly writing in the caption of the post: “i think she’s gonna be here for a while it’s a q&a go ask her your questions.”

The “Single Soon” singer told trolls that she “feels bad” for them and added that none of them know her.

“Oh sweetheart,” one reply read. “I’ve been in therapy since I was 18. I know what’s best for me and I will fight till I get what I deserve. I appreciate your misguided input but I’m growing. Don’t feel free to grow with me just know that I’m not going to be with a f***boy ever again. Sorry to disappoint.”

Some people in the comment section called Gomez “corny” for going out of her way to defend Blanco, but the pair have history, having previously worked together with J Balvin on the song “I Can’t Get Enough” in 2019.

In October 2023, the producer was also a guest at Gomez’s Inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit Supporting Youth Mental Health, where he reportedly placed bids on tickets for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Speculation had been swirling around the pair for weeks after eagle-eyed fans noticed that they had been interacting a lot on social media. Some fans were certain that Gomez was the one who wrote the sweet note Blanco shared on Instagram and that he said was from his “gf.” Not only that, but the singer’s mother Mandy Teefey also notably followed Blanco on Instagram.