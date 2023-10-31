Why Selena Gomez is avoiding social media - and her message for fans

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Selena Gomez is taking a step back from social media.

The actor, 31, took to her Instagram Story on 30 October to explain that she’s taking a break from social media. She specified that the decision was due to “all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world”.

“I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world,” she wrote. “People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any group is horrific.”

The “Single Soon” singer went on to encourage her followers to protect each other and advocate for ending violence. She also candidly acknowledged that her social media post wouldn’t create the change that she hopes for.

“We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good,” she continued. “I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for anyone or a hashtag. I just can’t stand by innocent people getting hurt. That makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t.”

Gomez concluded the post by signing her name, writing: “ Love, Selena.”

The Only Murders in the Building star continued her message by sharing a throwback black and white photo of her now 10-year-old sister, Gracie, as she was running on a stage with a microphone in her hand.

“Having a sister, every day has made me tragically sick,” the Disney Channel alum wrote. “I would do anything for children and innocent lives.”

(selenagomez / Instagram)

This isn’t the first time that Gomez has opened up about avoiding social media. In April 2022, she surprised her Instagram followers when she revealed that she hadn’t used the social media platform in four and a half years. Speaking on Good Morning America, she described the mental health benefits of not only spending less time on social media but also on the internet itself.

“It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people,” she said. “I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world. But for me, I get to my news that is actually important...through people in my life.”

At the time, Gomez specified that while she’d curated her social media posts since 2017, she hired a team of people to run her accounts. She also told GMA that “growing up in the spotlight” taught her a lot, and that she “took the necessary steps” to remove herself from it.

(selenagomez / Instagram)

In addition to sharing her candid thoughts about social media, the “Rare” singer has continued to open up about using her platform to speak to her fans about her mental health challenges. During an interview with Fast Company, published on 3 October, she explained that she never expected to be able to reach the amount of people that she can, and she wants to use that responsibility wisely.

“When I was younger, I thought I could save the world. It breaks my heart to hear a girl come up to me and say: ‘I was so close to taking my life, but when I watched your documentary, I couldn’t imagine doing that anymore,’” she said, referring to her 2022 Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me documentary. “That’s the coolest gift, but yeah, look at me… It’s crazy to have that responsibility.”

She also explained how she’s realised that she needs to take breaks from social media for mental health reasons. “I’ve never promised anyone that I’ll never have a bad day again,” Gomez said. “I’ve always been honest with my fans. Even when I take breaks from social media, I’ll say I’m taking a break.”