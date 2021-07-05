Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette.

The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.

The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”

“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do,” she wrote.

The collection “is all about inclusivity, body positivity, and celebrating the fact that all bodies are beautiful,” says the brand.

“The Aura print is inspired by Selena, her aura shines through in everything she does and we want everyone else to feel that sort of transformative feeling of being their most authentic self,” said La’Mariette co-founder Morgan Brutocao. “Selena’s confidence is unmatched and being able to design a print with her which embodies that is so rewarding.”

Gomez added: “It was really fun for us to play around with creating swimsuits because Theresa, Morgan, and I love being outside so much.”

“After going through swatches, my favorite color was purple, I wanted to stay away from colours I’m used to like red and white. Purple felt different for me and we added pops of color like green and neons here and there, it really becomes your own suit however you wear it,” she revealed.

The collection is available in sizes XS-XXL from $49-$119 (£35-£85) and is currently available to purchase online.