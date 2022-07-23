Selena Gomez celebrated her 30th birthday with longtime best friend Taylor Swift.

The Only Murders In The Building star shared photographs from the evening to her Instagram on Friday (22 July).

In one picture, Gomez smiled at the camera while Swift held up three fingers with one hand and created a “0” with the other to signify her friend’s milestone birthday.

In another, Swift posees with a thumbs up while Gomez is seen laughing with a gift on her lap.

“30, nerdy and worthy,” Gomez captioned the post.

The pair have been friends for more than a decade (Selena Gomez/Instagram)

For the occasion, the birthday girl opted for a white pleated mini dress, which she accessorised with navy blue “Hangisi” Manolo Blahnik heels.

Meanwhile, Swift wore a patterned brown dress with puffed sleeves.

The meetup has delighted fans, especially given Swift’s relatively low public profile.

“Long live Taylena,” one person wrote. Another said: “Name a better duo.”

“It’s crazy they’ve been best friends since they were teenagers, this is so cute,” One Twitter user said.

Another wrote: “Their friendship is so wholesome.”

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift celebrated in California (selgofetish/Twitter)

Others praised Swift for being a good friend, noting that she had flown to California for Gomez’s birthday shortly after making a surprise appearance at Haim’s concert in London on Thursday (21 July).

“Taylor Swift doing a live performance in London and then immediately flying all the way california in the span of 24 hours to celebrate Selena Gomez’s 30th birthday... yeah...,” one person wrote.

Another said: “Everyone needs a friend like Taylor, the fact that she did that for Selena shows she’s an amazing friend (even though we knew that already).”

Gomez and Swift have been friends for more than a decade, having met in 2008 while Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating Nick Jonas.

In a post to her Instagram story, Gomez shared that for her birthday she is collecting donations for her Rare Impact Fund, a charitable initiative that aims to break the stigmas around mental illnesses and increase access to mental health support.

Gomez opened up about turning 30 in a recent interview with The Hollwood Reporter, disclosing that she is “happy getting older” and that she will be throwing herself a party.

“I find that my toleration for any sort of discomfort, usually disrespect or whatever, even just unnecessary stuff – I feel so glad that it’s not taking over me anymore,” she said.

“My emotions are mine and I am allowed to feel them however I want to feel them. But I am having a party because I was like, ‘You know what? All my friends back home are married with kids, so I’m just gonna throw my own party.’”