Resale a key concern for technology shoppers, poll claims
Nearly half of people taking future value into account due to cost of living crisis
Consumers are more willing to spend money on technology if they know they will see a return on their investment.
As the cost-of-living crisis is set to deepen this autumn, 62 per cent of adults are more inclined to purchase a high value device if they know they will be able to sell it back for a guaranteed price the following year, a poll claims.
The survey of 2,000 UK adults found six in 10 were continually on the lookout for better value when making purchases in a bid to make their money go further.
And 45 per cent tried to think more about the future value of their goods since the cost-of-living crisis set in.
The research was commissioned by Vodafone. It also found 52 per cent of people had become more creative when thinking of ways to get more bang for their buck.
Among the top ways Britons were making saving include one-third (32 per cent) shopping around for the best deals and switching where appropriate.
Some 24 per cent resold items they no longer needed or used, and 23 per cent renegotiated existing contracts when the ended.
It also emerged that before the cost-of-living crisis, 39 per cent did not typically put aside money to spend during peak retail moments, such as end-of-season sales.
The research, conducted via OnePoll, also found six in 10 regularly looked for the best deals and value when purchasing the latest technology.
