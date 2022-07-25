Selling Sunset’s Heather Rae reveals she is expecting a baby boy

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband, Tarek El Moussa, have announced they are expecting a baby boy together.

The couple revealed the gender of their first child together through a celebratory video on Instagram.

The video showed the Selling Sunset star and the HGTV Flip or Flop presenter shooting a confetti cannon together with friends and family during a gender reveal party.

As they realised the confetti was blue, representing a boy, the couple screamed with delight before hugging and kissing.

“It’s a boy!” El Moussa, 40, shouted in another clip as he pulled another confetti cannon.

Rae El Moussa, 34, added a blue heart emoji in her caption under the video and wrote: “Baby boy El Moussa.”

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa celebrate their baby’s gender reveal party (Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram)

The couple tied the knot on 23 October 2021 in Montecito, California, in front of 150 wedding guests.

El Moussa has two children from his first marriage to ex-wife Christina Hall, six-year-old Brayden and 10-year-old Taylor.

Rae El Moussa recently opened up about how “sweet and supportive” her step-children have been since they discovered they were getting another sibling.

The reality TV star went public with her pregnancy earlier this month, announcing the news to People on Wednesday (14 July).

She said it became too difficult to hide her baby bump and that the couple were ready to share the news.

(Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram)

“I’m so excited to announce it,” Rae El Moussa told the publication. “I’ve been having to hide it at the gym and at events and going out places… walking red carpets.

“I’m used to wearing tight clothing, I’m used to wearing tiny clothing, and having to hide it, it’s just been very, very challenging.”

The celebrity realtor added that she “can’t wait” to show off her maternity style with “tight dresses” and “cute maternity stuff”.

In a post praising Brayden and Taylor on Friday (16 July), El Moussa wrote: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself.

“The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been. They try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names.

“And it’s so cute, Bray comes up to me every day we have the kids and says, ‘How big is your baby today?’ And he’ll put his ear to my belly and say, ‘I can hear the baby’. My heart!!!”