Selling Sunset’s Maya Vanders reveals stillbirth at 38 weeks

Reality TV star Maya Vanders has shared that she had a stillbirth, 38 weeks into her third pregnancy.

The Selling Sunset realtor confirmed she was pregnant with her third child in July and has been sharing updates about the baby on social media.

But on Friday, she told fans via Instagram that she had gone through “the hardest day of my life” after what was supposed to be a regular weekly checkup.

Vanders, 38, posted a photo of a box filled with baby clothes and wrote: “I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I’ll be part of the statistics.

“Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone. What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagined will happen to me [sic].

“Given I share my pregnancies in the show, I knew I’ll have to post about this and avoid the ‘when is your due date’ question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason.”

Vanders has two children, two-year-old Aiden and one-year-old Elle, who she shares with her husband.

Friends and fans have offered messages of condolences. Sharelle Rosado, who stars in sister show Selling Tampa, said in a comment: “I know words can’t help right now with what you are going through. You and your family will be in my prayers at this tough time.”

One fan wrote: “I am so, so sorry. My heart breaks for you and your family. Sending lots of love and prayers your way during this unthinkable time of grief.”

A stillbirth that occurs between 37 or more weeks is classified as a term stillbirth. In the US, stillbirth affects about one in 160 births, with about 24,000 babies still born. In England, it affects one in every 225 pregnancies.

Vanders has previously spoken out about how she went through two miscarriages before she became pregnant with Aiden during the first season of Selling Sunset.

Just before she gave birth to her second child last year, she wrote on Instagram on Mother’s Day: “Two years ago, I had back-to-back miscarriages, now I’m a few days away from having baby number two. To all the women who are trying to get pregnant, don’t give up and stay positive.”