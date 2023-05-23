Selling Sunset’s Nicole decides not to sue Chrishell after explosive ‘drugs’ row

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrishell Stause accused her Selling Sunset co-star Nicole Young of being “on drugs” amid their ongoing feud, but Nicole has decided she won’t be taking it further.

In the sixth and latest season of the Netflix reality series, which follows a group of high-end property realtors at the Oppenheim Group in west Hollywood, Los Angeles, Nicole and Chrishell get into a heated exchange after Nicole makes a comment about her colleague’s past romantic relationship with their boss, Jason Oppenheimer.

The row takes place during a getaway for the agents in Palm Springs, with the pair squaring off against one another during a sit-down dinner.

Young had previously taken issue with having to share credit with Stause over a sale they worked on together three years ago, despite her colleague not earning any money from the listing, and attempted to claim that Chrishell was given the work because Jason had a crush on her. She was still married to her ex-husband, The Young and the Restless star Justin Hartley, at the time.

Chrishell, meanwhile, had repeatedly expressed her frustration over why Nicole had decided to bring the issue up after so much time had passed. She was also upset by Nicole’s insinuation that she was given work because of office favouritism, rather than her professional abilities.

Nicole’s grudge becomes the focus point for the pair’s feud over the cource of the series.

“I’m going to move on,” Young declares during the dinner, to which Chrishell, 41, replies, “I’m sure you would because you don’t have a lot of points and you’re on drugs.”

“F*** you,” Nicole snaps back, an astonished look on her face.

Chrishell then tells Nicole that she had been acting “a little cracked out” at their dinner party and adds: “I don’t know what is in your drink and what you’re on.”

Nicole calls Chrishell a “bi***”, then looked to the rest of the cast for backup, but they all seemed too stunned to jump in.

However, Nicole – who is a newcomer to the Netflix series– swiftly denies the allegations and says she was “absolutely gutted” by Chrishell’s claims

In the next episode, Nicole informs the group that she sought legal counsel and was advised to take a drug test.

The test comes back negative, and Nicole tells the group, which includes Chrishell, that her attorney advised her not to pursue legal action.

In an interview with People, Young said: “When she first said it, I felt like I’d just been hit by a train. I was so shocked.”

"I was like a deer in headlights. It took me a moment to even process what she had said, and I was gutted. I was just absolutely gutted."

Young has been part of the Oppenheim Group since 2014 but only joined the cast during the show’s sixth season.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Stause and Young for comment.

Season 6 of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.