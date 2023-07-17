Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Serena Williams has revealed the funny way her daughter Olympia exposed her in a recent tweet.

The tennis pro took to Twitter on 16 July to share the hilarious dynamic she has with her five-year-old child. Williams mimicked a conversation with a “nice lady” when Olympia interjected. “Nice lady: ‘I love your hair.’ Me: ‘Awww, thanks,’” her tweet read. “Olympia: ‘It’s a WIG!!,’” Williams continued.

Olympia’s personality stands out whether she’s next to her mom or watching her match from the stands. When she was three years old, Olympia was seen waving to Serena during the US Open in 2020. The former player was going up against Sloane Stephens while her daughter directed the photographers’ attention to herself.

Williams has no problem allowing her daughter to share the spotlight with her. In fact, she’s been known to twin with her on the court in their own doubles match.

The mother-daughter duo is there for the good and the bad in each other’s lives. Speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show this year, the 41-year-old shared the sweet advice Olympia gave her following one of her tennis losses.

“It’s OK, mama. You just have to do what you feel,” Williams’ daughter said to her.

The proud mother remarked: “Literally wanted to cry. It was like, ‘Do what you feel, do what your heart tells you.’ It was the sweetest thing ever and I was so proud of her.”

Williams gave birth to Olympia on 1 September 2017. Her full name is Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr after her father and Williams’ husband of six years, Alexis Ohanian.

Following the birth of her baby girl, Williams experienced severe health issues. She told Today cohost Dylan Dryer in 2018: “I ended up getting a pulmonary embolism in my lung, then I had a blood clot in my leg, and they ended up having to insert a filter in me to keep any more blood clots from coming and forming.”

Williams and Ohanian are now expecting their second child. The pair announced their pregnancy news this year at the Met Gala when Williams was speaking with La La Anthony for Vogue’s red-carpet coverage. She explained she couldn’t breathe because she had been trying to hide her baby bump.

On 7 July, Ohanian revealed to People that Olympia was most excited about the newest addition to their family.