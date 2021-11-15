Serena Williams and her four-year-old daughter Olympia celebrated the Hollywood premiere of King Richard with matching designer outfits.

On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo, who were joined by Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian, arrived on the red carpet in complementary bedazzled catsuits.

For the occasion, the tennis superstar chose a black one-legged catsuit from David Koma’s spring 2022 collection, which featured a high-neck and crystal detailing across the bodice and up one leg. She paired the look with black heels and black opera gloves.

Williams and Ohanian’s daughter Olympia was seen posing in a similar ensemble at the film’s premiere, with the four-year-old’s version of the catsuit covering both legs.

The couple accessorised the toddler’s version of the outfit with a silver necklace and white hair beads.

On Twitter, where the Reddit founder shared numerous photographs from the family outing, each of which he claimed was the “best” photo of the night, many fans praised the pair’s matching outfits.

“Beautiful family. I love the adorable mother/daughter matching outfits,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Beautiful family!! The matching melts me!”

Serena Williams and her daughter match on red carpet (Getty Images)

Someone else added: “Perfection! All hail the queen and princess!”

This is not the first time that Williams and her daughter have coordinated their outfits, as Ohanian previously shared a photo of Olympia wearing a replica of the tennis star’s black, red and pink Nike catsuit, which the 40-year-old wore during the Australian Open in February.

The family’s attendance at the premiere of King Richard, which tells the story of Williams’ father Richard and how he raised his daughters to become tennis stars, comes after the Grand Slam winner described the film as “surreal”.

“No word describes it better than surreal. Just to see these incredible actresses and everyone behind it just putting this all together about our dad’s journey but, because of myself and my sister, it really is like: ‘Wow, OK, really? Are we really something?’” Williams said. “Then to have Will [Smith] play this role as my father and the way he just embodied Richard Williams, it just took the whole film to a whole new level. It’s so emotional, it’s well done and it’s a brilliant piece of work.”