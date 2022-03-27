Serena Williams has shared her excitement for Oscars night with a behind-the-scenes TikTok showing her practising for her role as presenter.

On Sunday, ahead of the 94th annual Academy Awards, the tennis star uploaded a video showing her dancing on stage at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, as she rehearsed.

“Welcome to the Oscars,” Williams said as she panned around the otherwise empty theatre. In the caption, she wrote: “It’s going to be a night to remember.”

Williams also shared insight into her Oscars prep on Instagram, where she shared a video showing the makeup, hair products and styling tools her glam team would be using to prepare her for the ceremony.

“Getting ready for Oscars Awards 2022, hair makeup and wigs,” Williams captioned the video.

Williams’ sister Venus will also be presenting at this year’s awards, with the tennis star also sharing a video of her having fun before the ceremony.

In a clip shared to Instagram, she can be seen dancing as she blasted music, with the caption reading: “Warming up for the Academy Awards tonight.”

King Richard, the film based on the Williams sisters and their tennis coach father, has been nominated for six Oscars.