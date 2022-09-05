Jump to content
Serena Williams shares glimpse into retirement following US Open loss

The tennis star likely ended her legendary career on Friday following US Open third round defeat

Meredith Clark
New York
Monday 05 September 2022 22:36
Serena Williams gets emotional as she waves goodbye to tennis after US Open defeat

Serena Williams has shared a look into her newly retired life after she bid an emotional farewell to a historic tennis career.

Following her third-round loss at the US Open in New York City, Williams posted a picture to Instagram of what appears to be a well-deserved sleep, with herself wrapped up in a Moana blanket.

“How was your weekend? This was mine…” she captioned the image.

Serena’s post received praise from friends and fans of the tennis star, who affirmed to Williams that her rest is much needed.

“Rest up, champ. You’ve beyond earned it. New adventures await!” commented Lin Manuel Miranda, who composed the music to the 2016 Disney musical Moana.

“Love it! You deserve it!!!!” said journalist Katie Couric.

“That retired feeling,” one person wrote, while another user shared: “If there is ANYONE that deserves to rest, it’s YOU!!!! Thank you for everything!”

One person even said, “I thought that was Olympia for a second! Well deserved and MUCH earned!!!”

The mother of one was defeated at the Arthur Ashe Stadium by Australia’s Ajla Tomljanović in last Friday’s match. The three set match marked the end of Williams’ legendary 25-year career with 23 Grand Slam titles.

In September, Serena Williams announced her plans to retire after the US Open in a personal essay published in Vogue. Williams, who is married to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, revealed that she will focus on growing their family, writing, “Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family.”

“I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family,” she said.

“Don’t get me wrong: I love being a woman and I loved every second of being pregnant with Olympia… But I’m turning 41 this month and something’s got to give.”

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanion share four-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, who made waves at the US Open tournament when she wore white beads on her braided hair, just like Williams did back in 1999.

During the first round match against Montengro’s Danka Kovinic, Olympia was seated in Williams’ player box with her father, and was even dressed in a matching outfit to her mother’s on-court attire.

After Williams’ second round win, the Reddit co-founder took to Instagram to share footage of their daughter’s unphased reaction to her mother playing at the US Open. In the clip, Ohanion is seen watching an intense volley between Williams and Kontveit when his wife suddenly scores a point. The crowd goes wild, including Ohanian, but their daughter Olympia’s expression remains unchanged.

“Babygirl unphased. Dad losing it. As usual,” he captioned the post.

