Michelle Obama shares emotional tribute to Serena Williams amid retirement news: ‘Always be cheering you on’

Williams announced her retirement from tennis in a personal essay for Vogue published this week

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 10 August 2022 17:11
Comments

Related: Serena Williams announces imminent retirement and says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’

Michelle Obama shared her continued support for Serena Williams after the tennis star announced her retirement from the sport this week.

The former first lady shared a heartfelt message for Williams on Instagram on Tuesday, shortly after the 40-year-old tennis player announced her decision in the September 2022 issue of Vogue.

“Serena, thank you for everything that you’ve done to break barriers and to be a positive light in this world. We’ve all watched you wear the crown of greatness with the kind of humility, grace, and integrity that all of us can aspire to,” Ms Obama wrote. “It has meant so much to follow your journey as an athlete, as a mother, as a business leader, and more.

“I wish you the best as you evolve into this next chapter. And please know that I’ll always be cheering you on!”

In addition to the supportive message, the former first lady also shared pictures of herself and Williams taken over the years, including two in which the 23-time Grand Slam winner could be seen visiting her at the White House. The album also shows the pair hugging, as well as photos of Ms Obama attending various tennis tournaments in support of Williams.

Williams announced she would be retiring from her 27-year career in a personal essay for Vogue, in which she wrote: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams said her decision stems from a desire to expand her family. She added that she never wanted to choose between her family and tennis, and that she doesn’t think it’s fair that she has to.

“Believe me, I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair. If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labour of expanding our family,” she wrote. “Maybe I’d be more of a Tom Brady if I had that opportunity.”

Ms Obama is not the only one to share her support following Williams’ announcement. The tennis pro has received an outpouring of praise since she shared her decision.

