A new Sesame Place theme park in San Diego will be sensory friendly

A new Sesame Place, a theme park dedicated to the beloved kids show Sesame Street, is set to open next month, featuring multiple accommodations for children with disabilities.

This new park is in San Diego, California, with an opening date set for March 26. And on this date, the park will also be opening as a Certified Autism Center (CAC), which offers services to guests with autism or other special needs.

As noted in a press release shared by Sesame Place, team members at the park will receive proper training in order to ensure that they have the “requisite knowledge, skills, treatment, and expertise to cater to all children, including those with autism and special needs.”

“Training focuses include sensory awareness, motor skills, autism overview, program development, social skills, communication, environment, and emotional awareness,” the statement reads.

Sesame Workshop CEO Steve Youngwood noted that the company will partner with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment to introduce this San Diego based location, which is the only park in the West Coast that’s based on Sesame Street.

“Sesame Place San Diego will offer kids and families an immersive opportunity to play and learn with their favorite furry friends, and continue enriching their experiences with Sesame Street,” Youngwood said.

The park will also include 18 Sesame Street themed rides, live characters performances, and the iconic 123 stoop from the show.

This is the second Sesame Place location in the country, as the first one opened in 1980 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Back in 2018, the Sesame Place in Philadelphia because the first ever theme park to be designated as a CAC.

“Sesame Place is honored to be leading the theme park industry through our commitment to making our facility friendly for families with children on the spectrum,” Sesame Place President Cathy Valeriano told NBC Philadelphia at the time. “We look forward to applying this training and expanding our commitment to help spread awareness about autism.”