And just like that, one of the most anticipated TV reboots has finally arrived. At least, it’s about to. On Tuesday, HBO Max dropped the first official trailer for the Sex and the City reboot.

With the full series launching on 9 December, the trailer has given fans an insight into what they can expect.

Starring original cast-members Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker (Kim Cattrell is not returning), And Just Like That follows the famous friends navigating life, love, and friendship in their 50s.

Up until now, details surrounding the series have been kept tightly under wraps. Bar the arrival of a few new characters (played by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman) and the fact that Carrie has a podcast, little was known about what that lives of the SATC characters would look like in 2021.

It’s been a treat, therefore, to actually get our first proper glimpse into the series. Here’s what we’ve learned from the trailer about the way Carrie and co are living their lives today.

Big has a Peloton

Chris Noth in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

Who’d have thought that of all the people in Sex and the City to get seduced by the wellness world it would be Mr Big?

Well, apparently, the wealthy financier is into fitness these days, as the trailer shows him sweating out his troubles on a Peloton, the famous at-home spinning bike favoured by celebrities (Miley Cyrus) and politicians (Rishi Sunak). Good for him.

The Carrie necklace is back

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

The famous monikered gold necklace that Carrie wore throughout the SATC series is back for And Just Like That. Fans will remember the iconic pendant (which was worn in almost every episode) from the memorable Paris episodes at the end of season six of the show.

After having a disastrous time in the city of love with her then-boyfriend Aleksander Petrovsky, Carrie believes she has lost her favourite pendant. She feigns excitement when Aleksander replaces it with a diamond necklace, but is later overjoyed when she finds it. We’re delighted this sentimental item is back for the reboot.

Miranda takes the subway

Cynthia Nixon in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

It is strange to see one of the SATC characters travelling by subway, namely because we literally never saw any of them do this in the series. The four women were only ever seen hailing cabs, travelling by foot, or (in one episode when Carrie finally seems to be experiencing the financial issues real-life writers are accustomed to) using the bus.

And so it was a refreshing change to see none other than high-flying lawyer Miranda Hobbes using the subway in the trailer. Does this mean we’ll see Carrie trudging uptown on the 1 train in her Manolos? Only time will tell.

Carrie still owns her old apartment

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

Those of us with a penchant for nostalgia will hold Carrie’s original apartment close to our hearts. The famous studio comprised a bed, living area, a bathroom with not one but two entry points and an unused kitchen. We’re not entirely sure why Carrie still owns it given that she appears to now be living with her husband, Big.

But we are looking forward to revisiting her famous walk-in wardrobe, which, judging by the shot in the trailer, seems to still be jam-packed with Carrie’s clothes.

Charlotte is part of the Gucci gang

Kristin Davis in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

It was only a matter of time until one of the SATC women joined the Gucci clan. Of course, when the series ended in 2004, the luxury Italian fashion house was but mere logomania. In fact, we can’t even remember what Gucci was known for back then. Today, however, under Alessandro Michele (who joined the house as creative director in 2015), Gucci has acquired cult sartorial status.

Famed for its geek-chic aesthetic and its high-profile fanbase (Diane Keaton, Harry Styles, Sienna Miller), Gucci is the go-to cool-girl brand today, so it makes perfect sense for one of the SATC characters to have been invited to join the pack. We just didn’t expect it to be the pearl-clutching, Park Avenue-living, Charlotte York.

Carrie drinks beer now

Sarah Jessica Parker in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

Known for her Cosmopolitans, Carrie has never been much of a boozehound. At least, not in the sense that she ventures to pubs, or other “dive bar” establishments where cocktails aren’t on the menu. So you can imagine our surprise when we saw our cocktail queen standing in the crowd of what looked like a live show with a large cup in her hand.

Has she snuck her own Cosmo into the venue and poured it in a cup to fit in? Or is that what we think it is: a pint? Let’s hope, for her sake, it’s the latter.

They still have brunch - but with one major difference

Sarah Jessica Parker and Mario Cantone in And Just Like That (And Just Like That/HBO Max/Sky/YouTube)

Saturday morning brunches were the thing of legend throughout the SATC series, so it’s no surprise to see them back in And Just Like That. However, these are not the same brunches from the days of yore. Of course, given that Kim Cattrall chose not to reprise her role as Samantha Jones in the reboot, our famous foursome has become a threesome.

But, clearly keen to keep numbers even, the writers appear to have employed a substitute by way of Anthony Marantino (played by Mario Cantone), Charlotte’s wedding planner and husband to Stanford Blatch (played by the late Willie Garson). Samantha’s shoes are practically impossible to fill, but we’re certain Anthony will give it a good shot.