In news bound to thrill Sex and the City fans, a recreated version of Carrie Bradshaw’s famous Manhattan apartment has gone on Airbnb and is available to rent later this month.

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker, who played Bradshaw in the iconic series, will host two one-night stays in the home, which features a replica of the character’s wardrobe, desk, and bed.

The opportunity has been created to celebrate the upcoming release of And Just Like That, the HBO Max reboot of Sex and the City in which Parker is set to reprise her most beloved character.

The recreated apartment is located in the Chelsea district of Manhattan. In the series, Bradshaw’s apartment is located in the Upper East Side. However, the brownstone that was used as the apartment’s exterior in the show was actually based in the West Village.

Like Bradshaw’s apartment in the show, the Airbnb property has just one bedroom and one bathroom with no TV. One difference is that there is no kitchen; the character’s property did have a small kitchen.

There is, however, a dedicated workspace facing the window, modelled on Bradshaw’s own in the show.

Bookings open at 5pm on 8 November, with the dates available set for 12 and 13 November.

The price is set for $23 (£16) per night and guests will simply have to book as normal; the first people to book will get the spots.

The recreated work area modelled on Carrie Bradshaw’s (Kate Glicksberg)

Guests can expect a virtual welcome from Parker and the opportunity to try on items in a fully-stocked closet based on Bradshaw’s in the series.

They will also be given a styling session and a photoshoot as part of the booking.

“I couldn’t be happier to personally welcome you into Carrie’s world (and carefully curated closet),” says Parker.

The property is available for just two one-night stays. (Kate Glicksberg)

“The Carrie Bradshaw character is near and dear to my heart, and revisiting her world for the continuation of the Sex and the City story has been such a joy.

“I’m excited for our audience to experience Carrie’s New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time.”

Parker added: “I’ll greet you virtually, and from there our socially distanced concierge will ensure an incredible stay for you and your guest. Please note, the concierge will be on-site for the duration of your stay.”

The Airbnb even has a phone modelled on Bradshaw’s. (Kate Glicksberg)

Guests will have to organise their own travel to and from the apartment and all those who request to book must currently be US residents.

A maximum of two guests can rent the apartment each night.