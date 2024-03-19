Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has addressed a viral rumour about her split from her ex-boyfriend of 11 years, Gerard Piqué.

The 47-year-old singer spoke candidly about her ex, who she shares two sons – Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine – with, during a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Her comments come months after fans speculated that she found out about his alleged infidelity when she realised that some of her strawberry jam, which he allegedly hated, was missing.

When asked about the rumour during her interview with The Times, Shakira denied the claim, insisting that it was “not true”.

In January 2023, the viral theory about the singer and former athlete stemmed from a music video for her and Rauw Alejandro’s song, “Te Felicito,” which was released in August 2022. In one scene of the music video, Shakira was seen looking into a refrigerator. According to ShowNews.today, she was asked in an interview what she was looking for in the fridge and she reportedly said: “To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.”

At the time, the publication also reported that Shakira went on to do an interview with Spanish TV Program Socialite and said that there was one strawberry jam in her fridge that she loved to eat, but the soccer player strongly disliked it. However, the publication alleged that she then realised that another woman, who Piqué allegedly had an affair with, had been in her home and eaten her jam.

Elsewhere in her interview with The Times, she discussed the dynamics of her relationship with the football star and how she now has the opportunity to prioritise her music. “For a long time I put my career on hold, to be next to Gerard, so he could play football,” she said. “There was a lot of sacrifice for love.”

Back in June 2022, a representative for the singer confirmed that Shakira and Piqué had split. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” the singer’s statement said.

Only a few months later, rumours again circulated that Piqué had been unfaithful, after he was spotted with his now-girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in August 2022.

Since then, Shakira has continued to open up about the challenges she faced amid her breakup. During an interview with People en Español in June 2023, she revealed that her father, William Mebarak Chadid, was visiting her in Barcelona in the wake of her breakup when he suffered a bad fall.

“He went to Barcelona to console me after I was consumed with sadness because of my separation,” she recalled. “While he was at Milan’s first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident. Everything happened at once.”

As she reflected on the highly publicised split, Shakira continued: “My home was falling apart. I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU.”

During an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo in February 2023, she explained how she’s had a change in a personal perspective since the breakup, confessing that she once believed that a woman needed a man to complete her.

“I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love,” she admitted. “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own. When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you’re learning to recognise your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”