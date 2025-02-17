Shakira reveals she had to miss concert as she’s been hospitalized

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shakira has revealed she’s been hospitalized for an abdominal issue.

The 48-year-old singer shared a statement on her Instagram Story on Sunday about her health. She explained that as she was in the hospital, she was going to have to postpone her concert in Peru, which was scheduled for February 16 at Estadio Nacional in Lima.

“I am sorry to inform you all that last night I had to go to the ER for an abdominal issue and am currently hospitalized,” Shakira wrote. “The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer continued: “I’m very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I’ve been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru.”

Shakira shared her hope to return to the stage tomorrow, as she’s also scheduled to perform in Lima on February 17.

“I hope to be released and well tomorrow so I’m able to perform. My team and the promoters are already working on a new date to communicate with you,” she concluded. “Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

Shakira says she’s hospitalized due an abdominal issue ( AFP via Getty Images )

Shakira’s tour first began on February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. “Rio! I couldn't have asked for a better crowd to kick off the tour!” she wrote on Instagram the following day, alongside a series of photos from the concert. “Thank you for all your love, warmth, and energy on an unforgettable night.”

Two days later, she also shared a video on Instagram from her following concert in Estádio do Morumbi in São Paulo.

“São Paulo, you were pure energy and passion! Thank you for singing, dancing, and vibing with me on an unforgettable night. I love you!” she wrote in the caption.

Throughout this next month, she’s scheduled to do five concerts in Columbia. Her first U.S. stop on the world tour will be in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 13. Shakira’s final show of the tour will be in San Francisco, California on June 30.

Earlier this month, Shakira took home the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. During her acceptance speech, the mother of two took the opportunity to dedicate her award to her “immigrant brothers and sisters” in the country.

“You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she said. “To all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are true. So this is for you too.”

She also noted that she wanted to share her award with her and her ex Gerard Piqué sons — Milan, 12, and Sasha, 10 — who were sitting in the audience.

“I’m so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts,” she added. “Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you.”