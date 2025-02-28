Shakira fan who won her Lamborghini says he can’t afford to drive it

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winner of Shakira’s Lamborghini has revealed he can’t afford to keep it.

Michael Mejía, who won the singer’s luxury car giveaway in December, confessed that he’s decided to sell the vehicle since he can’t afford the upkeep. He explained that while Shakira gave him $90,000 to maintain the car, it ultimately wasn’t enough in the long run.

“So far, all the taxes for transferring the car, legal matters and insurance for six months have been paid,” he said during an interview on Monday with El Gordo Y La Flaca, which has been translated from Spanish to English. “And now the federal taxes are due at the end of the year, and yes, that little account already costs more or less like $95,000.”

Mejía added that while he was excited about winning the luxury car, he didn’t expect the insurance to cost $2,000 a month.

“It is always quite expensive to maintain,” he said, noting then that after four days, he had to fill the gas tank twice, which cost $70 each time.

“Someone offered me, believe it or not, between $700,000 and $800,000,” he added, explaining that his friends are encouraging him to sell the car for up to $2 million.

Shakira fan says he’s already been offered $800,000 for the luxury car ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I think that everyone’s dream is to have a million. If it’s a million and one dollar, I’ll be happy,” he said.

In November, Shakira announced that she was giving her purple Lamborghini to one lucky fan, in celebration of her latest single, “Soletra.”

“What was promised is a debt! I confirm! I’m going to give my car to someone who really wants to have it and enjoy new unforgettable moments with the people I love the most!” she wrote in the caption of her post, translated from Spanish to English.

Shakira bought the supercar in 2022, after she announced her breakup from Gerard Piqué, with whom she shares two sons, Milan, 11, and Sasha, nine.

“This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I realized that what truly matters is human connection,” she explained in a press release. “The car, the clothes, the material things — they don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference.”

To enter the contest, fans had to share a creative video featuring “Soletra” on social media, with the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira.

Mejía’s video, which won the contest, featured him drawing illustrations of Shakira as “Soletra” played in the background. The video then showed the drawing of the singer talking, much to the artist’s surprise.

Earlier this month, Shakira took home the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album for Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. During her acceptance speech, she took the opportunity to dedicate her award to her “immigrant brothers and sisters” in the country.

“You are loved, you are worth it, and I will always fight with you,” she said. “To all of those women who work really hard every day to provide for their families, you are true. So this is for you too.”

She also said that she wanted to share her award with her sons, who were sitting in the audience. “I’m so proud of you guys, of your kind hearts,” she added. “Thank you so much for supporting me the way you do. I love you.”