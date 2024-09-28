Machine Gun Kelly’s unscripted moment with Shania Twain at PCCAs leaves fans in tears

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Machine Gun Kelly’s unscripted moment with Shania Twain at the People’s Choice Country Awards on September 26 left fans very emotional.

On Thursday night, the 34-year-old artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, joined the 59-year-old Canadian singer, who was hosting the ceremony, on stage.

Machine Gun Kelly first performed “Lonely Road” with Jelly Roll before the “You’re Still The One” vocalist emerged from backstage to join her fellow artists.

“That was awesome! I just love you,” she told Machine Gun Kelly, hugging and congratulating him. “Love you back,” he replied.

Twain kept up the praise, admitting “Lonely Road” has become one of her favorite songs since its release earlier this year. As Machine Gun Kelly turned to walk off, leaving Twain close out the show, he instantly changed directions to rush back over to her.

open image in gallery Machine Gun Kelly tells Shania Twain his dad used to keep her picture in his car ( Getty )

“Are you going to sing with me?” a curious Twain asked.

Rather than belting out a note, Machine Gun Kelly grabbed the microphone and said: “When I was growing up, your face was always in my dad’s car, that album cover – it was always there.”

Touched, Twain asked the musician, who was previously engaged to Megan Fox, if he would stay with her to say goodbye. The two embraced once again as the credits rolled on the screen, signing off this year’s show with a sweet moment.

Touched viewers flocked to social media, admitting the Machine Gun Kelly’s impromptu sentiment left them teary-eyed.

“MGK AND SHANIA TWAIN OH MY HEART,” one enamored X user wrote, while another admitted: “Shania was my first concert ever and MGK and her together is just adorable.”

“Kells being star-struck by Shania Twain has me emotional,” a third added. “I just screamed so loud!”

The “Bad Things” artist took home two accolades last night: “Crossover Song of 2024” for his track with Jelly Roll and “Cover Song of 2024” for his rendition of Zach Bryan’s “Sun to Me.”