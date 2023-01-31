Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shania Twain has shared her thoughts about cosmetic surgery after posing nude for the first time at age 57.

The “You’re Still The One” singer recently appeared on the Making Space podcast with host Hoda Kotb, where she opened up about aging and learning how to be “more comfortable” in her own skin.

The guest appearance comes after Twain posed topless for the cover of her latest single, “Waking Up Dreaming”.

“That was a real leap of faith in my own courage,” she told Kotb, explaining her decision behind the bold move. “I want to be more relaxed and comfortable in my own skin. It is what it is, and I can’t change it unless I go under the knife or something. I mean you don’t really know what you’re gonna get anyway, right?”

“One thing pulled here, and another one pulled there. I don’t know, I may never be happy,” she continued. “So, it’s my perception of things that has to change, it’s the way I see things that has to change, instead of changing who I am and what I look like.”

The singer added that she found the “courage” to bare it all for the single cover because she “got fed up of judging” herself and her appearance.

“I’m only gonna get more saggy,” she joked. “Forget the sag!”

But when asked whether she plans to go under the knife, Twain admitted that she ultimately decided against getting cosmetic surgery.

“I’ve come to a point where, no I’m not gonna do it,” she told Kotb. “Maybe that was probably part of what pushed me to go, ‘OK, it’s time to start loving yourself in your own skin,’ because sure I’ve got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I’ve also seen others that aren’t so successful.”

Twain added, “And then I think, ‘Well what if I’m one of those that doesn’t heal very well, then I’m gonna hate that about myself.’ Then I’m gonna regret doing it. And then, maybe I’m going to fall and cut myself, and I’m gonna need stitches, for real.”

Speaking to People back in December, Shania Twain explained why she is “unashamed” of posing nude after releasing the cover art for her latest single.

“This is me expressing my truth. I’m comfortable in my own skin, and this is the way I am sharing that confidence,” she said at the time. “I think the best fashion is confidence, and whatever you wear – if you’re wearing it with that, it’s fashionable. I am a woman in my late 50s, and I don’t need to hide behind the clothes.”

“I can’t even tell you how good it felt to do nude shooting. I was just so unashamed of my new body, you know, as a woman that is well into my menopause,” she continued. “I’m not even emotional about it; I just feel okay about it. It’s really liberating.”